Minneapolis, MN

beckershospitalreview.com

U of Minnesota unveils new vision for medical center

The University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and its medical school announced a new strategic plan Jan. 12, which includes taking back ownership of healthcare facilities from Fairview Health Services in addition to possibly building a new hospital. The university transferred ownership of the University of Minnesota Medical Center to Minneapolis-based...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital for Special Surgery taps Florida CEO

Hospital for Special Surgery has named Tara McCoy CEO of HSS Florida, based in West Palm Beach. Ms. McCoy has more than 20 years of leadership experience, including roles at Cleveland Clinic and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, according to a Jan. 13 news release. She most recently served as division chief executive for the West Florida region of GenesisCare, an oncology provider.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

Health systems integrate automated medication instructions into Epic, Meditech EHRs

Health systems in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are using artificial intelligence to automatically transcribe medical instructions into their Epic and Meditech EHRs. The health systems employing the SmartRenewal software from health IT company DrFirst include Butler (Pa.) Health System and Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, a company spokesperson told Becker's.
WISCONSIN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

$400M Hawaii hospital renovation plan moves forward

The $400 million renovation project plan for Kapaa, Hawaii-based Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital has moved forward as hospital administrators work to have a set plan in place by the end of the year, Honolulu Civil Beat reported Jan. 13. The funding for the project will largely come from the county...
KAPAA, HI

