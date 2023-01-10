Hospital for Special Surgery has named Tara McCoy CEO of HSS Florida, based in West Palm Beach. Ms. McCoy has more than 20 years of leadership experience, including roles at Cleveland Clinic and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, according to a Jan. 13 news release. She most recently served as division chief executive for the West Florida region of GenesisCare, an oncology provider.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO