Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
RED BANK: SPECIAL-ELECTION PLANS MULLED
One issue to be resolved: whether to hold a weekend of early voting at borough hall. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) That’s when voters will return to the polls, this time to choose a mayor and six council members to be seated under an all-new form of government July 1.
RED BANK: DPU HEAD OUSTED
Cliff Keen on Broad Street last June. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Unmentioned at the meeting: he was replaced on an interim basis, at a cost of $16,500 per month, by Gary Watson Sr., whom Keen succeeded in 2016. Gary Watson Sr. seen driving a borough snowplow...
RED BANK: CITIZEN APPOINTMENTS 2023
Anne Torre, above, and Ray Mass, below, were reappointed for four-year terms on the zoning board. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank, like nearly all American municipalities, relies on unpaid citizens to help power its local government. At meetings often held twice a month, the volunteers...
RED BANK: BOSS SHOWS UP FOR WORK
Bruce Springsteen arriving at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Friday. E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steve Van Zandt and Garry Tallent arriving at the Basie.. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) About 18 fans positioned themselves on either side of...
RED BANK: ZIPPRICH BLOC SETS NEW BYLAWS
Councilmen John Jackson, Michael Ballard and Ed Zipprich at Wednesday’s reorganization session. Red Bank’s council majority adopted a new set of bylaws Wednesday night that would give it broad power to block resolutions from even making it to the dais. In the process, allies of Councilman Ed Zipprich...
RED BANK: PORTMAN TAKES MAYOR’S SEAT
Mayor Billy Portman opens the reorganization meeting as Attorney Dan Antonelli looks on, above; new fire chiefs were sworn in, below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) By JOHN T. WARD. Red Bank entered into a period of transition Wednesday night, as a new mayor took the helm...
RED BANK: SENIOR CENTER WORK DELAYED
Red Bank residents begin their fifth year without access to the borough’s Senior Center this month. What’s up with the repairs to the long-closed facility?. The center, on Shrewsbury Avenue overlooking the Navesink River, has been out of commission since it was damaged by a fire suppression system malfunction during an extended freeze in January, 2019.
RED BANK: DISTRICT TEACHERS HONORED
Press release from Red Bank Borough Schools Superintendent Jared Rumage. The Red Bank Borough Public Schools are a proud participant of the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) Governor’s Educator of the Year Program. Each year, the NJDOE recognizes Teachers and Educational Services Professionals throughout the State and honors educators based on the following criteria.
RED BANK: BASIE KICKS OFF ‘GIVING YEAR’
Each month, a different charitable organization will benefit from the Basie’s ticket sales under the yearlong program. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank has named Long Branch-based Shore House as the beneficiary of its first “Giving Year” giveaway.
SHREWSBURY: MAIN BREAK PROMPTS DETOURS
A water main break was slowing traffic at a primary entry point to Red Bank Tuesday morning. The break occurred on southbound Broad Street in Shrewsbury, just south of the intersection with Newman Springs Road. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) With repair work expected to continue until...
RED BANK: THIRD TIME AS CHIEF FOR HARTMAN
Wayne Hartman at the start of his last stint as fire chief in 2019. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Just three years after he concluded his last term, Wayne Hartman is slated to return as chief of the Red Bank’s fire department next week. This will...
RED BANK: EXPANDED VNA CENTER TO OPEN
The Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey plans to open its new Community Health Center in Red Bank Tuesday, the organization announced last week. The 4,800-square-foot space, at 64-66 Bridge Avenue, is in a two-story retail building owned by Denholtz Properties. Located across the street from the Red Bank...
RED BANK: CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL DRAWS 500
Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago with a guest, above, and festival volunteers, below. (Photos by Naomi Porter & Lisa Henry) On Saturday, December 17, the Salvation Army of Red Bank hosted the 2022 “Wishing On A Star” Community Christmas Festival. The annual festival is part of the community...
RED BANK: CHURCH HOSTS TOY GIVEAWAY
Toys and gifts for all ages were available at the event. (Photos by Millie Jeter/Lunch Break. Click to enlarge.) It was beginning to look a lot like the North Pole as dozens of elves turned Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church in Red Bank into Santa’s workshop on December 10.
RED BANK: SIDES STAKED OUT ON RENTAL LAW
The owner of the house at 70-72 Wallace Street defended short-term rentals. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank officials postponed a brewing battle over short-term home rentals such as Airbnbs last week. Still, a number of residents made impassioned arguments pro and con at the borough...
RED BANK: EX-COP TO BECOME SCHOOL SRO
Joey Fields at a ceremony marking his promotion to police sergeant in 2014. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) A retired Red Bank police officer who’s a product of borough schools will be returning to work as a school resource officer, following action by the council last week.
RED BANK: ‘STANDING UP’ FOR JUDAISM ANEW
Mayor-elect Billy Portman lights the Menorah in Riverside Gardens Park. Below, Rabbi Dovid Harrison addressing the gathering. The event featured latkes, above, and traditional song. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Rabbi Dovid Harrison of Congregation Beth Shalom in Red Bank reflected on the origins of Hanukkah, when...
redbankgreen
Red Bank, NJ
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver, New Jersey.http://www.redbankgreen.com
Comments / 0