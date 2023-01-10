Former Florida physician gets 20 years prison in 'largest-ever' case of its kind

Read full article on original website
Prison Solitary Confinement Challenge Ends In Florida
After more than three years of legal battling, the Florida Department of Corrections has fended off a lawsuit over the use of solitary confinement in prisons. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor last month issued an order dismissing the case at the request of organizations representing
iheart.com
Florida man charged in teen "sextortion" case
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 21-year-old Florida man is facing federal charges for allegedly getting a 13-year-old Clinton County girl to send him sexually explicit material. Prosecutors say Brandon Le met the girl on social media. Le made his first federal court appearance in Grand Rapids yesterday.
publicnewsservice.org
Higher Ed Braces for DeSantis Attacks on Unions, 'Trendy Ideology'
If it's "woke," "trendy," or has anything to do with race and diversity, it appears Gov. Ron DeSantis wants no part of it in Florida. From signing what was dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" to prohibit teaching certain concepts related to race, the DeSantis administration has now asked state colleges and universities for information about what resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as what some call "critical race theory."
Florida homeowners forced to clean up ‘boat from Cuba’ that migrants abandoned on their property
A local Florida news station interviewed a husband and wife who said they were forced to pay to have a migrant boat removed from their property, or risk a felony.
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
Man Arrested In Stolen Vehicle From Georgia With Stolen Plates From Florida
One would have to wonder if the gas in the vehicle was also borrowed. Georgia man James Henry Lee III was arrested in Bay County, Florida, for driving a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Investigators say the man was driving a vehicle reported stolen in
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems integrate automated medication instructions into Epic, Meditech EHRs
Health systems in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are using artificial intelligence to automatically transcribe medical instructions into their Epic and Meditech EHRs. The health systems employing the SmartRenewal software from health IT company DrFirst include Butler (Pa.) Health System and Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, a company spokesperson told Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital that has been 'a drain on the state' to join WVU Medicine, governor says
Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine will acquire Welch (W.Va.) Community Hospital after the McDowell County Commission approved the takeover, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The financially struggling hospital has been "a drain on the county" and the state in recent years, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said during his State...
proclaimerscv.com
$300 TANF Program for Low-Income Families – Are You Eligible?
The Florida Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program was created to assist low-income families in becoming self-sufficient. That’s why it’s sorely needed in Florida at a time when families across the United States are suffering more than ever.The four main goals of the TANF program are:. •Help...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
Florida Woman Arrested For $200,000 In Unlicensed Contracting Work
A 41-year-old Florida woman was arrested Wednesday for doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work in the Upper Keys. According to investigators, Kelly Fox was charged with contracting in the state of Florida without a certificate by posing as a contractor in Monroe County. The
beckershospitalreview.com
Trinity Health plans to institute virtual nurses across its 88 hospitals in 26 states
Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health plans to roll out virtual nurses at its hospitals around the state of Michigan — and nationwide. Trinity will debut them across Michigan soon after a successful pilot project at Trinity Health Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Mich., the Grand Rapids Business Journal reported Jan. 12.
Florida woman arrested on child neglect charges after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Effort to regulate Florida pet cremation begins 2nd attempt in legislature
After a Florida family's chance to say final goodbyes to their deceased cat ended in a "catastrophic" failure from a pet crematorium, they've pushed for regulation to ensure it doesn't happen again.
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Scam Call
Florida residents should beware of this current phone scam! It involves criminals posing as Lee County Sheriff’s Office staff members. According to reports, they are using a technique known as “spoofing.” The scammers are using false caller ID numbers which appear as the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (239-477-1000)
Body found in Florida mangroves identified as Hurricane Ian victim
A body found deep in the mangroves of Fort Myers Beach has been identified as a Hurricane Ian victim more than four months after the devastating storm-battered Florida.
WFTV
Have you seen them? These 113 people are missing from Central Florida
Missing from Central Florida These 113 people are missing in Central Florida. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, their cases date back to the 1960s. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
Florida Ag Commissioner aims to ban credit card companies from tracking gun sales
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture wants to stop credit card companies from tracking gun purchases. It’s the aim of new legislation that will soon be filed in the State Capitol. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. Ziadeh Farhat runs Green...
