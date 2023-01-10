ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WSAZ

Teens aging out of foster care raises concerns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia Legislature’s point person on foster care called for lawmakers to audit state spending on programs that help 18-year-old foster children transition into adulthood. “We need to know what’s effective,” said senior advisor Jeremiah Samples. “What is the outcome? Is it having an...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Annual ‘Point in Time’ count needs volunteers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness is gearing up for its annual Point in Time Homeless Population Count where volunteers take surveys and get a count of those facing homelessness. The count will take place on the coldest night of the year in all 55...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Officer, gun dealer speak out on kids and guns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia ranks fifth in the nation for gun ownership, the Pew Research Center reports. There are anywhere from 200 to 350 million firearms in the United States, according to World Population Review statistics. In southern West Virginia, about 58 percent of families have a gun in the house. On January […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia consumers warned to watch out for sweepstakes scams

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is warning West Virginians to be wary of another scam claiming the call recipient has won a sweepstakes. WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office has received reports from citizens that they have been victims or targets of a scam that claims the call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

The West Virginia Legislature gavels in: PEIA gets a patch-up and Justice speaks tonight

The 86th Legislature met for the first time on Wednesday. A flurry of bills were introduced and the Senate moved quickly on a series of bills. Notable ones included a short-term change for the state’s health insurance agency and restrictions on the Governor’s emergency powers. The West Virginia Legislature gavels in: PEIA gets a patch-up and Justice speaks tonight appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Four NCWV schools added to ‘Communities In Schools’ program

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice said two north central West Virginia counties have been added to the Communities In Schools program. The following schools will be the newest additions to West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program:. Harrison County. Nutter Fort Primary School. Nutter Fort Intermediate School.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

How do you collect on a loan from family?

“I shouldn’t be doing this again,” Marlene thought to herself. Her daughter Wendy was asking her for another $1,000 loan (the eighth so far). It had become almost a monthly habit, leaving Marlene feeling upset and frustrated. She would never think of doing that to her daughter. Besides, she had two other children and four grandchildren to consider.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

DHHR Reports 29 Additional COVID Deaths

Twenty-nine West Virginians have died from COVID-19 this week alone as deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise. Since the DHHR’s last report Monday, 19 deaths were reported for a total of 7,749 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia. There are currently 1,169 active COVID-19 cases statewide, with 319...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

