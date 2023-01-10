Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Teens aging out of foster care raises concerns
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia Legislature’s point person on foster care called for lawmakers to audit state spending on programs that help 18-year-old foster children transition into adulthood. “We need to know what’s effective,” said senior advisor Jeremiah Samples. “What is the outcome? Is it having an...
connect-bridgeport.com
State Attorney General Morrisey Urges Consumers to Be Wary of Deceptive Weight Loss Options
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging consumers to be cautious when evaluating ways to lose those extra pounds, perhaps as a New Year’s resolution. Quick-fix solutions are easily available but may not be the healthiest choice for consumers...
Mpox Education Program Targets LGBTQ Residents in Rural Appalachia
The Community Education Group in West Virginia will use two $50,000 grants they were awarded recently to address Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in LGBTQ residents across 13 states in Appalachia. This fall, the Community Education Group received a $50,000 grant from Gilead Sciences and a $50,000 grant from ViiV...
WDTV
Annual ‘Point in Time’ count needs volunteers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness is gearing up for its annual Point in Time Homeless Population Count where volunteers take surveys and get a count of those facing homelessness. The count will take place on the coldest night of the year in all 55...
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
Officer, gun dealer speak out on kids and guns
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia ranks fifth in the nation for gun ownership, the Pew Research Center reports. There are anywhere from 200 to 350 million firearms in the United States, according to World Population Review statistics. In southern West Virginia, about 58 percent of families have a gun in the house. On January […]
West Virginia consumers warned to watch out for sweepstakes scams
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is warning West Virginians to be wary of another scam claiming the call recipient has won a sweepstakes. WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office has received reports from citizens that they have been victims or targets of a scam that claims the call […]
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice paints rosy picture of progress in a state where major problems call out for more urgent action
Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday evening touted West Virginia’s progress — announcements of thousands of new jobs, budget surpluses and a booming tourism industry — while proposing major tax cuts and listing a host of other policy challenges he hopes lawmakers will sort out. “These are just...
Monongalia County delegate introduces bill to legalize marijuana in West Virginia
A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.
The West Virginia Legislature gavels in: PEIA gets a patch-up and Justice speaks tonight
The 86th Legislature met for the first time on Wednesday. A flurry of bills were introduced and the Senate moved quickly on a series of bills. Notable ones included a short-term change for the state’s health insurance agency and restrictions on the Governor’s emergency powers. The West Virginia Legislature gavels in: PEIA gets a patch-up and Justice speaks tonight appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WDTV
Four NCWV schools added to ‘Communities In Schools’ program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice said two north central West Virginia counties have been added to the Communities In Schools program. The following schools will be the newest additions to West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program:. Harrison County. Nutter Fort Primary School. Nutter Fort Intermediate School.
2 indicted, allegedly trafficked fentanyl that caused at least 2 West Virginia deaths
Members of two Baltimore-based drug rings that federal prosecutors say supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths were indicted Wednesday.
WDTV
Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
WTAP
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Human Resources announced last week that they are going to start using a new social services and child welfare system. The DHHR said in a statement that they are transitioning from the Families and Children Tracking System to the West Virginia...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice proposes 50% personal income tax reduction
During his 2023 State of the State Address, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said he is proposing a 50% personal income tax reduction.
West Virginia offering money to Veterans that move back to Mountain State
During his State of The State Address on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new program that would give Veterans that served in the military money to move back to West Virginia. The program is called the ‘Welcome Home Program.’ Gov. Justice said the program doesn’t have much money, ‘ I think $500,000 and […]
WTAP
Affordable Care Act open enrollment period ends on the night of January 15th
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Affordable Care Act’s open enrollment deadline is this Sunday night. Affordable Care Act insurance is meant for people who can’t get health insurance through a job, Medicare, or Medicaid. To apply, go to healthcare.gov. If you need assistance, WV Navigator can help. It’s...
wchstv.com
West Virginia governor requests five counties be added to business zone program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be added to the state’s Historically Underutilized Business Zone program. The governor has asked that Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties be added to the state’s existing HUBZones,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
How do you collect on a loan from family?
“I shouldn’t be doing this again,” Marlene thought to herself. Her daughter Wendy was asking her for another $1,000 loan (the eighth so far). It had become almost a monthly habit, leaving Marlene feeling upset and frustrated. She would never think of doing that to her daughter. Besides, she had two other children and four grandchildren to consider.
wvpublic.org
DHHR Reports 29 Additional COVID Deaths
Twenty-nine West Virginians have died from COVID-19 this week alone as deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise. Since the DHHR’s last report Monday, 19 deaths were reported for a total of 7,749 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia. There are currently 1,169 active COVID-19 cases statewide, with 319...
