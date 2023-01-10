In the wake of cryptocurrency exchange FTX's collapse, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the industry should have been regulated to protect investors. The industry saw an estimated $9 billion in crypto investments evaporate into thin air when FTX filed for bankruptcy, Yahoo Finance reported Jan. 10. It was, at most, only the third-largest crypto wipeout of 2022, after the implosions of Celsius and Terra Luna erased $33 billion and $20.5 billion in value, respectively.

