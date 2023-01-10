After stimulus packages powered a frenetic housing market early in the pandemic, 2022 saw high home prices and mortgage rates push prospective buyers out. The pendulum is expected to swing back toward buyers in 2023, according to home loan firm Knock's Buyer-Seller Market Index. By the end of 2023, Knock predicts 36 markets will be buyers' markets (nearly triple the November 2022 total of 14), 41 will be sellers', and 23 will be neutral.

