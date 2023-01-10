Read full article on original website
GE HealthCare eyes first acquisition since spinoff
The newly spun-off GE HealthCare entered into an agreement to acquire IMACTIS, a developer of CT interventional guidance technology. The IMACTIS CT-Navigation system provides stereotactic needle guidance, allowing for pre-planning and continuous control during minimally invasive procedures. It's received FDA 510k clearance, and the system is approved under the European Union's Medical Devices Regulation.
Healthcare bankruptcies accelerate in 2022, but hospitals an exception for now
Large bankruptcy filings in the healthcare sector increased 84 percent in 2022 over the previous year, but the hospital sector managed to escape relatively unharmed, according to a Jan. 12 report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. While such bankruptcy cases were dominated by the senior care sector in the first...
Data company Definitive Healthcare lays off 55 employees
Data analytics company Definitive Healthcare is laying off about 55 employees after hiring aggressively in recent years and expecting continued growth, according to a Jan. 12 securities filing. The job cuts affect about 6 percent of the company's workforce and are effective Jan. 13. "Definitive Healthcare has experienced tremendous revenue...
8 healthcare companies offering the most remote jobs
Several healthcare and medical companies made FlexJobs' latest list of "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs." The list, released Jan. 10, highlights the 100 companies that posted the most remote job listings on the FlexJobs site in 2022, based on an analysis of nearly 58,000 companies. The healthcare companies below are listed by their overall ranking.
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming on to the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. SwitchPoint Ventures partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services to launch an innovation studio. Censinet, a digital risk management company, received $9 million in a financing round that saw...
Pipeline Health to exit bankruptcy under new leadership team
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has approved El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System's Chapter 11 plan, which will trim $330 million in debt, according to law360.com. Pipeline filed for Chapter 11 Oct. 2, but expects to exit bankruptcy in the coming weeks, the system said...
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable...
8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
From Lifespan to Stormont Vail Health, here are eight hospital and health system CFO moves Becker's has reported on since Jan. 1:. 1. Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan named Peter Markell vice president and CFO, effective Jan. 30. 2. Andrew Morgan, former CFO at three Mercy Health hospitals, was appointed president of...
8 health system IT execs named to CHIME associations
Several health system leaders have been named to College of Healthcare Information Management Executives boards overseeing health IT, cybersecurity and data analytics, the organizations said Jan. 12. The new members who joined the CHIME boards in January are:. Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security. — James Case, vice president...
The Impact of Inflation on Healthcare
Many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and find themselves choosing food, mortgage/rent and utilities over unbudgeted, unplanned medical care. But even in these inflationary times, healthcare providers have an opportunity to create a better patient financial experience. Learn more in this videocast with KLAS and ClearBalance HealthCare®.
Top 25 buyer's markets for the 2023 housing rebound — Phoenix projected at No. 1
After stimulus packages powered a frenetic housing market early in the pandemic, 2022 saw high home prices and mortgage rates push prospective buyers out. The pendulum is expected to swing back toward buyers in 2023, according to home loan firm Knock's Buyer-Seller Market Index. By the end of 2023, Knock predicts 36 markets will be buyers' markets (nearly triple the November 2022 total of 14), 41 will be sellers', and 23 will be neutral.
US spent 38% less on medical supplies in 2021 than 2020: report
The federal government spent $8.2 billion on medical supplies in 2021's fiscal year, amounting to a 38 percent drop in medical supply spending from the prior year, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Health Industry Distributors Association. Medical supply spending continues to be higher compared to pre-pandemic years,...
Academic medical centers are expanding community hospital networks — here's why
Community hospital networks that merge with academic medical centers can support various strategic goals for the larger entity and its community hospitals partners, Kaufman Hall outlined in a Jan. 12 analysis. That support includes:. 1. Improving access to the academic medical center's services, expanding its clinicians and branding into new...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 6:. 1. Tara McCoy was named CEO of HSS Florida in West Palm Beach. 2. Al Campbell, RN, was named president of Winchester (Mass.) Hospital by Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.
20 best-paying companies for midcareer software engineers
Here are the 20 top-paying companies for midcareer software engineers, according to a Jan. 12 analysis by career marketplace Dice.com of data from crowdsourcing compensation site levels.fyi. The figures include base pay, stock and bonuses. 1. Databricks: $435,375. 2. Cruise: $361,000. 3. (tie) Two Sigma and Snowflake: $330,000. 5. Airbnb:...
Partnership drops heart readmissions 50%, researchers say
Puyallup, Wash.-based MultiCare's Pulse Heart Institute partnered with DispatchHealth to reduce congestive heart failure patient readmission to 6.8 percent, according to a recent white paper. Congestive heart failure hospital readmissions rates are 25 percent nationally and are most common among the elderly and Medicare patients, according to a Dec. 28...
Hospital sector will face sustained challenges in 2023; bankruptcies likely: 5 things to know
While hospitals largely avoided the growing trend of healthcare bankruptcies in 2022, the ending of COVID-19 protections will add to ongoing labor expense and inflationary challenges and mean much of the sector will remain under pressure, according to a report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. There were only two hospital...
21 flu drugs in shortage, most with no resupply date
Eight drugmakers together have 21 oseltamivir presentations — a common flu drug sold under the brand name Tamiflu — on back order and allocation, and most cannot estimate a resupply date, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Most drugmakers did not share with ASHP a reason...
Transcarent partners with Cleveland Clinic for virtual second opinions
Self-insured employers who use the Transcarent health platform will now have access to virtual second opinions from Cleveland Clinic specialists. The digital health company has partnered with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, a virtual care venture developed by the health system with telehealth giant Amwell. Transcarent members will be eligible for a review of their diagnosis or treatment plan as well as a personalized second opinion.
Impact of inflation and other economic pressures: How consumers and patients respond
Current economic pressures — most notably inflation — are having a significant impact on consumers and health systems. But there are strategies and actions that health systems can take related to patient financing and the patient financial experience that drives lasting, positive impact. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th...
