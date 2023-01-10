ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

It’s official: George hired at Greensburg Salem and Fazekas rehired at Mt. Pleasant

Greensburg Salem and Mt. Pleasant Area District school boards met Wednesday and hired and rehired football coaches. Ty George, who served as the Golden Lions offensive coordinator, was hired to replace Dave Keefer, who resigned in December after 10 seasons. The vote was 8-0 to hire George as football coach and Anthony Manley as the baseball coach.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway boys basketball pounces on Kiski Area

Gateway wasted no time setting the ground rules for its fifth consecutive boys basketball victory, racing to a 21-point lead against homestanding Kiski Area and rolling to an overwhelming 65-43 victory Tuesday night. While Gateway coach Alvis Rogers was delighted with the scenario, Kiski Area’s Corey Smith watched helplessly as...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
highpostonline.com

THE FLAIR OF ART

Hi, I am Isabella Depetris or Izzy for short, I am a junior at Greater Latrobe High School. I transferred at the beginning of my junior year from Hempfield...
LATROBE, PA
wtae.com

Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds

ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
ARMAGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

A Pittsburgh Love: Couple gets engaged outside of Eat'n Park

WHITEHALL (KDKA) - It just might be the most Pittsburgh love story ever written. One Whitehall couple just got engaged at Eat'n Park! Erin started working at the restaurant in 2011 and that's where she met John. The couple went on their "sort of" first date at table 12 and now the rest is history. So, it was only fitting that John popped the question on the electronic sign outside the restaurant. She said yes, of course, and they made sure to let everyone know that they'll share smiley cookies at the wedding. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
UV Cavalier Daily

No. 11 men’s basketball upset 68-65 by Pittsburgh

Virginia men’s basketball Coach Tony Bennett had a chance to enshrine himself as the winningest coach in Cavaliers history Tuesday, entering the contest at Pittsburgh sitting in a tie with Terry Holland at 326 victories. But the Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) had different ideas, using a torrid second half, clutch free-throw shooting and an overall gritty performance to stun No. 11 Virginia (10-3, 2-2 ACC) 68-65 and stay perfect in conference play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30

Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

New Netflix Film Shot Scenes In Butler County

A new film on Netflix is receiving attention locally after some of the scenes were shot in Western Pennsylvania. The Pale Blue Eye was recently released on the streaming platform and stars Christian Bale. But, in addition to seeing Academy Award winning actors, local viewers are also noticing scenes that...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
PENN RUN, PA

