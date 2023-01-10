Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
It’s official: George hired at Greensburg Salem and Fazekas rehired at Mt. Pleasant
Greensburg Salem and Mt. Pleasant Area District school boards met Wednesday and hired and rehired football coaches. Ty George, who served as the Golden Lions offensive coordinator, was hired to replace Dave Keefer, who resigned in December after 10 seasons. The vote was 8-0 to hire George as football coach and Anthony Manley as the baseball coach.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway boys basketball pounces on Kiski Area
Gateway wasted no time setting the ground rules for its fifth consecutive boys basketball victory, racing to a 21-point lead against homestanding Kiski Area and rolling to an overwhelming 65-43 victory Tuesday night. While Gateway coach Alvis Rogers was delighted with the scenario, Kiski Area’s Corey Smith watched helplessly as...
highpostonline.com
THE FLAIR OF ART
Hi, I am Isabella Depetris or Izzy for short, I am a junior at Greater Latrobe High School. I transferred at the beginning of my junior year from Hempfield...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Photo gallery: A community remembers Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire
Thousands are expected to attend the services and show their support for Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire on Wednesday. Police officers from all over the state are attending the service. The funeral procession will run from Mount St. Peter Church in New Kensington to Mt. Airy Cemetery in Harrison. TribLIVE...
Multiple Reports-Pitt running back enters the transfer portal
Rodney Hammond, Jr already coming back with a big-time transfer adding as well, tailback Vincent Davis is transferring per multiple reports
Community joins forces to help with Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire's funeral
Businesses, volunteers, students and others stepped up in unexpected ways to help give Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire the funeral he deserves. From a free burial plot and vault to a horse-drawn funeral caisson, donations of goods and services for McIntire’s funeral stretch beyond the Alle-Kiski Valley. “The family...
wtae.com
Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds
ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
A Pittsburgh Love: Couple gets engaged outside of Eat'n Park
WHITEHALL (KDKA) - It just might be the most Pittsburgh love story ever written. One Whitehall couple just got engaged at Eat'n Park! Erin started working at the restaurant in 2011 and that's where she met John. The couple went on their "sort of" first date at table 12 and now the rest is history. So, it was only fitting that John popped the question on the electronic sign outside the restaurant. She said yes, of course, and they made sure to let everyone know that they'll share smiley cookies at the wedding.
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 11 men’s basketball upset 68-65 by Pittsburgh
Virginia men’s basketball Coach Tony Bennett had a chance to enshrine himself as the winningest coach in Cavaliers history Tuesday, entering the contest at Pittsburgh sitting in a tie with Terry Holland at 326 victories. But the Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) had different ideas, using a torrid second half, clutch free-throw shooting and an overall gritty performance to stun No. 11 Virginia (10-3, 2-2 ACC) 68-65 and stay perfect in conference play.
Pitt Ends Season Ranked for Second Straight Year
The Pitt Panthers finished 2022-23 ranked No. 22 in the AP poll.
nextpittsburgh.com
These Pittsburgh restaurants recreate foods you loved as a child with an adult twist
Food can bring back strong memories, especially if it’s a dish you had as a child. A favorite meal from your past can come rushing back just from flavors and scents. Like taking a trip in a time machine, here are a few iconic childhood tastes with adult twists and elevated ingredients available at Pittsburgh restaurants.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30
Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
WATCH: Tractor-trailer rig slams into Giant Eagle in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Shoppers were in shock the moment the front half of a tractor-trailer crashed into the beer and wine section of the Giant Eagle in the New Kensington Shopping Center. Police and fire crews were called to the Giant Eagle on Tarentum Bridge Road at around...
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
Stratigos Banquet owner buys defunct Banquets Unlimited for $406,000
The owner of a popular North Huntingdon banquet hall has expanded his business by buying a closed Irwin banquet facility in bankruptcy court and plans to renovate it in hopes of reopening it in April or May. Harry Stratigos, owner of Stratigos Banquet Centre on Colonial Manor Road, acquired Banquets...
WPXI
PHOTOS: Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County
Dunkin' Crash A car slammed into the Dunkin' along Morgantown Street in South Union Township, leaving behind a massive amount of damage. (Viewer Submitted)
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking filmed-in-Pittsburgh ‘A Man Called Otto,’ ESPN’s Damar Hamlin coverage
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including ESPN’s coverage of the Damar Hamlin medical emergency during “Monday Night Football” last week. The pair also discuss filmed-in-Pittsburgh...
butlerradio.com
New Netflix Film Shot Scenes In Butler County
A new film on Netflix is receiving attention locally after some of the scenes were shot in Western Pennsylvania. The Pale Blue Eye was recently released on the streaming platform and stars Christian Bale. But, in addition to seeing Academy Award winning actors, local viewers are also noticing scenes that...
wccsradio.com
PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
