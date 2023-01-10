Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Fire, smoke, damage event center at Southeast Side church
SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire Friday morning that sent heavy smoke throughout an event center that belongs to a Southeast side church. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ada Street, on a piece of...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Insects found flying inside bakery bread case, crawling on sweets
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspection reports revealed a bakery with a roach problem, insects found crawling on bread and sweets in another market and a Chinese buffet with a history of low scores that did even worse when health inspectors recently visited. Here’s what KSAT Investigates reporter Tim...
KSAT 12
Neighbor alerts family to fire at West Side home, no one injured
SAN ANTONIO – A family escaped a fire at their West Side home after they were alerted by a neighbor. The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Ellison Drive, not far from Marbach Road. San Antonio firefighters said a neighbor woke them...
foxsanantonio.com
Animal Care Officers save beloved pet dog from garage fire
SAN ANTONIO - A dog named Max was saved from a garage fire around noon on Thursday on San Antonio's East Side. Two Animal Care Officers, McAllister and Colon, made a quick response to a home after seeing black smoke rising towards the sky. The two wanted to make sure that everyone was alright and followed the smoke from 6 blocks away.
KSAT 12
2 people seen breaking into Clemens High School, carrying fire extinguishers around campus
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District over the weekend. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Clemens High School. Details about the incident are unknown,...
KSAT 12
Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later. People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.
KSAT 12
Pleasanton community hosting barbecue plate sale for woman who had hands, feet amputated after giving birth
SAN ANTONIO – The Pleasanton community is hosting a barbecue plate sale for a local woman who had to have her hands and feet amputated after developing a life-threatening infection just days after delivering her second child. Krystina Pacheco delivered a healthy baby girl via cesarean section on Oct....
KSAT 12
Woman shoves, injures employee while stealing watches at Walmart on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is wanted by San Antonio police in connection with a robbery that left a Walmart employee injured. The robbery was reported on Jan. 7 at the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. According to Crime Stoppers, the employee saw the suspect...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Man dead after crashing his car into U-Haul truck, flipping on side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after crashing his car and flipping the vehicle on its side near JBSA-Lackland. The crash happened at around 12:50 a.m. Thursday on Military Drive West and Woodgate Drive near Marbach Road on the west side of town. According to Bexar County Sheriff's...
Recognize anyone? VFW thieves caught on camera.
SAN ANTONIO — VFW Post 8397 has released video of the thieves who raided their gun safe Friday morning. The video reveals that a crew of at least three people were involved in the burglary and one individual, who was in the white van involved in the crime, was not wearing a mask.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Texas Man Finds Unusual Visitor On Front Porch
"He wasn't sure what kind of creature this was clinging to the pillar of his porch's entryway..."
'Whoever he is, he needs to slow down' | SAISD bus seen on camera running over trash can
SAN ANTONIO — Surveillance video footage shared on social media offers clear view of an SAISD school bus taking on a city recycling bin. The neighbor who caught the incident on camera immediately complained that the driver never stopped to check on the damage. People who saw the post...
Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.
Tickets to sixth annual Texas Whiskey Festival now on sale
The event includes a VIP dinner with special tastings plus a daylong festival, and tickets are available separately for each.
KENS 5
'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital
SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past six years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
KSAT 12
New video shows intensity of fire that displaced Converse family, spread to multiple homes
SAN ANTONIO – New video shows the intensity of a fire that destroyed a local family’s home in Northeast Bexar County. The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 8900 block of Twincreek Farm in Converse. Neighbors said they heard a loud bang and looked outside, and the home...
KENS 5
Girl Scouts unveil new cookie flavor
SAN ANTONIO — In case you need something to look forward to, Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner!. And this year, the national Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie!. Introducing the highly-anticipated, Raspberry Rally cookie. But you can only buy the new...
CBS Austin
Popular home feature leads to skyrocketing natural gas bill
SAN ANTONIO – The News 4 Trouble Shooters are keeping a commitment they made after the Texas power crisis nearly two years ago: they’re keeping a close eye on your power bills. A viewer like you at home asked the Trouble Shooters for help after his natural gas...
