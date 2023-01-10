ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KSAT 12

Fire, smoke, damage event center at Southeast Side church

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire Friday morning that sent heavy smoke throughout an event center that belongs to a Southeast side church. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ada Street, on a piece of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Animal Care Officers save beloved pet dog from garage fire

SAN ANTONIO - A dog named Max was saved from a garage fire around noon on Thursday on San Antonio's East Side. Two Animal Care Officers, McAllister and Colon, made a quick response to a home after seeing black smoke rising towards the sky. The two wanted to make sure that everyone was alright and followed the smoke from 6 blocks away.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later. People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past six years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Girl Scouts unveil new cookie flavor

SAN ANTONIO — In case you need something to look forward to, Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner!. And this year, the national Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie!. Introducing the highly-anticipated, Raspberry Rally cookie. But you can only buy the new...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Popular home feature leads to skyrocketing natural gas bill

SAN ANTONIO – The News 4 Trouble Shooters are keeping a commitment they made after the Texas power crisis nearly two years ago: they’re keeping a close eye on your power bills. A viewer like you at home asked the Trouble Shooters for help after his natural gas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy