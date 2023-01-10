ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan

Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
MICHIGAN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan

Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Flint & Genesee Group launches talent attraction program

FLINT, MI - For those in need of landing a new career, consider the Flint & Genesee Group’s new program as a route you can take. Connecting employers with prospective new Genesee County residents just got easier with the launch of Make Your Move in Flint & Genesee. The...
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Albert Kahn’s designs live throughout Ann Arbor and University of Michigan’s campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - Albert Kahn’s fingerprints are all over hundreds of buildings throughout southeastern Michigan. The German-born architect is perhaps best known for his work with industrialist Henry Ford, building the Ford Motor Company’s massive River Rouge Complex in Dearborn in 1917. The complex, as well as the 30-story Fisher Building in Detroit, are among his constructions recognized as nationally historic places.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

