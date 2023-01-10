Read full article on original website
15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan
Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan
Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
Riverwalk in Michigan listed among the top in the entire country
DETROIT - More than three and a half million people take strolls up and down this Michigan riverwalk each year and it is now once again in the running for the best in the entire country. After winning in 2021 and 2022, the Detroit Riverfront could make it a three-peat...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
The real estate rager is over. Prepare for a housing hangover.
The housing market is cleaning up its wildest party in decades. Prices saw double-digit increases while days on the market were reduced to hours. But now we’re flipping on the lights and ending this rager. It’s time to go back to normal — whatever that is. This...
No Michigan counties at highest COVID risk level this week, CDC says
For the first time since the week of Thanksgiving, Michigan has zero counties at the top COVID-19 risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, there were two counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level: Monroe and Menominee counties. Monroe moved down to a medium level this week, Menominee dropped to a low level.
Flint & Genesee Group launches talent attraction program
FLINT, MI - For those in need of landing a new career, consider the Flint & Genesee Group’s new program as a route you can take. Connecting employers with prospective new Genesee County residents just got easier with the launch of Make Your Move in Flint & Genesee. The...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Michigan Will Break The Bank
I'm a big guy that loves to eat. I'm fine with grabbing something cheap like a Hot N Ready from Little Ceasers. But sometimes you want to go out for a nice meal. Last year, my wife Lindsey went out for an incredible dinner at The Chop House. We were...
5 great places to get a midnight snack in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- It’s midnight. Your stomach is grumbling. The fridge is empty. What do you do? Where do you go?. Luckily, Ann Arbor has several late-night options to quiet the nocturnal grumblings of empty stomachs.
Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan. The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Powerball results for 01/14/23; did anyone win the $397 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan brought home $50,000 and was one number away from winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $397 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 14. That means the drawing on Monday, Jan. 16 will be...
Albert Kahn’s designs live throughout Ann Arbor and University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - Albert Kahn’s fingerprints are all over hundreds of buildings throughout southeastern Michigan. The German-born architect is perhaps best known for his work with industrialist Henry Ford, building the Ford Motor Company’s massive River Rouge Complex in Dearborn in 1917. The complex, as well as the 30-story Fisher Building in Detroit, are among his constructions recognized as nationally historic places.
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
