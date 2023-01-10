Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Clouded leopard Nova and sister reunited; broke fence discovered in Dallas Zoo monkey enclosureSherif SaadDallas, TX
The Sands of TimeTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Related
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Giants celebration after upset Wild Card win goes viral
The No. 6 seeded New York Giants pulled off the first upset of the postseason, defeating the NFC’s No. 3 seed, the Minnesota Vikings thanks to an extremely impressive performance from the offense led by quarterback Daniel Jones. The locker room was certainly hyped up following the win, resulting in an awesome celebration video going Read more... The post Giants celebration after upset Wild Card win goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
North Texas high school football player named Gatorade’s National Football Player of the Year
Denton Guyer's Jackson Arnold was surprised with this honor by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, along with his teammates, family and coach.
WNBA trade grades 2023: Liberty, Wings win big, Sun lose in Jonquel Jones deal
Breaking down the blockbuster three-way deal between New York, Connecticut and Dallas for the former MVP.
Former Jazz players Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur and Truck Robinson recall their All-Star memories
Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur and Truck Robinson share what stood out about the NBA’s All-Star festivities.
CW33
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 1