ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Comeback

Giants celebration after upset Wild Card win goes viral

The No. 6 seeded New York Giants pulled off the first upset of the postseason, defeating the NFC’s No. 3 seed, the Minnesota Vikings thanks to an extremely impressive performance from the offense led by quarterback Daniel Jones. The locker room was certainly hyped up following the win, resulting in an awesome celebration video going Read more... The post Giants celebration after upset Wild Card win goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy