From the Music Industry to Space Force: Innovators Come From All Walks in CSU’s New Agribusiness & Food Innovation Management Master’s Program
In its first semester, Colorado State University’s new Master of Agribusiness & Food Innovation Management program is drawing in professionals from a variety of backgrounds but with a common interest in solving food system challenges in new and collaborative ways. Students embark on a combination of coursework, networking opportunities...
Water is the Source of Colorado’s Great Agricultural Tradition
Ron Ruff | Fort Collins-Loveland Water District Board of Directors, Vice-Chairmain. Water is a source of tremendous passion for me and my colleagues at the Fort Collins-Loveland Water District (FCLWD). It’s also the source of our state’s rich agricultural tradition. From the moment the Colorado Territorial Legislature adopted water laws in 1861, the business of water and agriculture were officially bonded in a very significant way. It was Colorado farmers who created our region’s original irrigation infrastructure. Many of those ditches are still in use today.
Winter Ham Radio Festival
Winter 2023 Hamfest is Colorado’s first Hamfest of the Year!. It will be held at The Ranch Events Complex (McKee 4-H building) on January 21st, 2023, from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. The Ranch is located at 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, Co, 80538. This event is for Ham radio...
Today’s Weather: 1/12/23
Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a low around 24F. Winds light and variable. City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low. Ault 6 37 34 18. Berthoud...
Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Increases Investment in Student Aid Completion Programming to More Than $2 million
Seeks proposals from high schools that want to increase the number of students applying for financial aid. The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI), a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, is accepting applications from local high schools for the Fund My Future program which aims to increase student aid application completion among high school seniors. COSI is launching a new application round after receiving additional funds from the state, which allow COSI to support programming at more Colorado high schools.
Four Coloradans Recently Died in Avalanches and the Danger Will Continue
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center recently reported a string of fatal accidents and continuing dangerous avalanche conditions. They are urging people to heed dangerous warnings and stop this tragic trend. Four people have died in avalanches since December 26, and there has been more snow forecast for Colorado. “Dangerous avalanche...
A Year End Reflection from our CEO
Closing out my second full year at United Way of Larimer County, it seems fitting to be writing this reflection shortly after the winter solstice. I love that nature allows us to draw parallels to our human experiences, noting that there have been some dark and cold days for our community and world these past two+ years. And many of the impacts of the past years and what existed before call us to bold and swift actions to permanently improve conditions for our neighbors.
Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development
Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
Initiative Aims to Boost Underserved Communities’ Access to Technology, Devices and Training
Santa has come down the chimney early this year for 100 local entrepreneurs and small business owners across northern Colorado. The Larimer Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is giving out free Chromebooks through a partnership with Human-I-T—a nonprofit that creates equitable access to economic opportunity for communities left on the wrong side of the digital divide.
Larimer County Competency Docket Team Wins Human Relations Award
The 8th Judicial District Larimer County Competency Docket Team has won the 2022 Fort Collins Human Relations Award in the Organization Category from the City of Fort Collins Human Relations Commission. The commission has sponsored the awards for over four decades that celebrate individuals and organizations advancing equity and social...
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March and Keynote Set for Jan. 16
Colorado State University and Fort Collins will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, with a community march and a keynote by poet and political activist JC Futrell — known by the stage name as Panama Soweto. Panama Soweto, an acclaimed spoken-word poet, played a...
Latest ColoradoCast Forecasts Negative Growth, But Not a Recession
For the first time since ColoradoCast was released late last year, the forecast is now for a small decline in the economy in early 2023, and a bounce back to growth is expected in early Q2 of 2023. Even with the modest decline forecast for early 2023, economists continue to...
Human Bean Northern Colorado Presents Community Donations to Santa Cops of Larimer County
Although the temperature outside was chilly, hearts were warm inside as Human Bean Northern Colorado presented Santa Cops of Larimer County with a car full of toys and a check recently for $420.63. The toys were collected during the Human Bean’s toy drive held from November 3 through December 4....
Spring Enrollment is Now Open at The Learning Source
Spring enrollment is now open at The Learning Source (TLS) – a Colorado nonprofit that connects adult students with the resources they need to better their lives and take charge of their futures. Students can enroll now for adult basic education (ABE) / high school equivalency (HSE) and English language acquisition (ELA) classes. All classes offered by TLS are FREE.
City of Greeley Utility Rate Adjustments Takes Effect
The City of Greeley approved utility rates for 2023, including an increase to stormwater, sewer, and water rates. The fees, which took effect January 1, 2023, will help the city provide safe, reliable, and great-tasting water to residents. Deputy Director of Utility Finance and Customer Service Erik Dial said the...
Recommended: 2023 Shows with Grand Funk, Samantha Fish
I’m even more impressed with Samantha Fish now. I saw Fish at the Greeley Blues Jam in 2017 and was blown away by her tough rock and blues guitar playing and her comfortable onstage swagger. Fish is set for regional dates in January, including a show at the Aggie...
Four States Irrigation Council Annual Meeting Set for Jan. 11-12 in Fort Collins
Timely and critical water-infrastructure issues will be at the center of discussions January 11-12, 2023, in Fort Collins, as ditch and irrigation company representatives, state and federal officials, farmers, and others convene for the Four States Irrigation Council’s 2023 Annual Meeting. The general public and media are also invited...
For a Good Time, Call The Poudre River Irregulars
Meet The Poudre River Irregulars Jazz Band. Based out of Fort Collins, this high-energy band has been entertaining audiences and keeping feet tapping for almost as long as jazz has existed…almost. If you’re into dancing and having a good time, there’s a pretty decent chance you’re already well acquainted with these guys, but if you’re not yet, you can get acquainted at their next show at Avogadro’s Number on Friday, January 6 at 4 pm. New Scene had the pleasure of catching up with band leader Lenny Kellogg and the rest of the crew to find precisely what makes them so irregular.
Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) Sees Record Number of Applications for 2022 Heating Season
With the holidays here and the cost of basic necessities continuing to rise, the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is helping eligible Colorado households save money by paying a portion of home heating bills and offering tips to save on heating costs. LEAP, a statewide program, helps keep Coloradans warm...
Photo of the Week: Snipe in Timnath
This week’s photo is from Randall Black. He took this photo of a Snipe on his front step in Timnath. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
