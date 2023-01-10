ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

From the Music Industry to Space Force: Innovators Come From All Walks in CSU’s New Agribusiness & Food Innovation Management Master’s Program

In its first semester, Colorado State University’s new Master of Agribusiness & Food Innovation Management program is drawing in professionals from a variety of backgrounds but with a common interest in solving food system challenges in new and collaborative ways. Students embark on a combination of coursework, networking opportunities...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Water is the Source of Colorado’s Great Agricultural Tradition

Ron Ruff | Fort Collins-Loveland Water District Board of Directors, Vice-Chairmain. Water is a source of tremendous passion for me and my colleagues at the Fort Collins-Loveland Water District (FCLWD). It’s also the source of our state’s rich agricultural tradition. From the moment the Colorado Territorial Legislature adopted water laws in 1861, the business of water and agriculture were officially bonded in a very significant way. It was Colorado farmers who created our region’s original irrigation infrastructure. Many of those ditches are still in use today.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Winter Ham Radio Festival

Winter 2023 Hamfest is Colorado’s first Hamfest of the Year!. It will be held at The Ranch Events Complex (McKee 4-H building) on January 21st, 2023, from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. The Ranch is located at 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, Co, 80538. This event is for Ham radio...
LOVELAND, CO
Today’s Weather: 1/12/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny with a high around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a low around 24F. Winds light and variable. City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low. Ault 6 37 34 18. Berthoud...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Increases Investment in Student Aid Completion Programming to More Than $2 million

Seeks proposals from high schools that want to increase the number of students applying for financial aid. The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI), a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, is accepting applications from local high schools for the Fund My Future program which aims to increase student aid application completion among high school seniors. COSI is launching a new application round after receiving additional funds from the state, which allow COSI to support programming at more Colorado high schools.
COLORADO STATE
A Year End Reflection from our CEO

Closing out my second full year at United Way of Larimer County, it seems fitting to be writing this reflection shortly after the winter solstice. I love that nature allows us to draw parallels to our human experiences, noting that there have been some dark and cold days for our community and world these past two+ years. And many of the impacts of the past years and what existed before call us to bold and swift actions to permanently improve conditions for our neighbors.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development

Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Initiative Aims to Boost Underserved Communities’ Access to Technology, Devices and Training

Santa has come down the chimney early this year for 100 local entrepreneurs and small business owners across northern Colorado. The Larimer Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is giving out free Chromebooks through a partnership with Human-I-T—a nonprofit that creates equitable access to economic opportunity for communities left on the wrong side of the digital divide.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Spring Enrollment is Now Open at The Learning Source

Spring enrollment is now open at The Learning Source (TLS) – a Colorado nonprofit that connects adult students with the resources they need to better their lives and take charge of their futures. Students can enroll now for adult basic education (ABE) / high school equivalency (HSE) and English language acquisition (ELA) classes. All classes offered by TLS are FREE.
COLORADO STATE
City of Greeley Utility Rate Adjustments Takes Effect

The City of Greeley approved utility rates for 2023, including an increase to stormwater, sewer, and water rates. The fees, which took effect January 1, 2023, will help the city provide safe, reliable, and great-tasting water to residents. Deputy Director of Utility Finance and Customer Service Erik Dial said the...
GREELEY, CO
For a Good Time, Call The Poudre River Irregulars

Meet The Poudre River Irregulars Jazz Band. Based out of Fort Collins, this high-energy band has been entertaining audiences and keeping feet tapping for almost as long as jazz has existed…almost. If you’re into dancing and having a good time, there’s a pretty decent chance you’re already well acquainted with these guys, but if you’re not yet, you can get acquainted at their next show at Avogadro’s Number on Friday, January 6 at 4 pm. New Scene had the pleasure of catching up with band leader Lenny Kellogg and the rest of the crew to find precisely what makes them so irregular.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Photo of the Week: Snipe in Timnath

This week’s photo is from Randall Black. He took this photo of a Snipe on his front step in Timnath. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
TIMNATH, CO
