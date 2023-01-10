Happy Valley injury reminds hardened Eagles that life is 'bigger than basketball'

COSBY — Brian Stewart thought he had seen it all during his coaching career.

“And then,” he said, “this season happened.”

On Friday night, after a season that has been spent trying to figure out how to play for and without point guard Hayden Green, Cosby appeared to find its groove once again.

The Eagles lost 64-56 to Grainger, but Stewart left feeling impressed with his team.

“We fought,” he said. “We played harder than the last time we were at home and looked more cohesive. We looked more like a team.

“We’re still figuring out the winning thing and how to close out games. And we have to get away from these periods where we seem to lose our minds and lose focus. We’ve got to be more mentally tough.”

Less than 24 hours later, though, life happened once again — and it put the Eagles’ true mental toughness on full display.

With less than five minutes left in the second quarter on Saturday against Happy Valley, a Warriors player went up for a rebound and collided with Cosby’s Jayston Fine.

With the Eagles ahead 37-13 at the time, the Happy Valley player fell and suffered what Stewart called “a horrific injury.”

“It was just such a freak thing,” said Stewart. “The kind of injury you only see on television. (Jayston) and Paxton (Coggins) were both down there, and Paxton had run in to try to rebound. The look on his face — it was like you knew it was bad.

“Both those guys were fine,” he added of Jayston and Paxton. “Our guys were fine. They were just more concerned about the kid that was hurt.”

Cosby’s players returned to the bench, their faces stoic as they pondered what had just happened.

For the Warriors, the mood was far worse.

“It was very emotional,” Stewart summarized of the Happy Valley bench. “They were very, very upset.”

So torn apart were the Warriors that Stewart’s mind kept pin-balling, wondering whether his team should even go over and shake hands when the game was called.

But a statement from Nate Joyce cut through the noise in Stewart’s mind.

“Coach,” he said, “we need to go over and see them off.”

So the Eagles did, standing beside the Happy Valley players as their teammate was loaded into an ambulance.

“Our guys just had hearts, you know,” said Stewart. “They recognized the pain the world can bring on you.

“It can be on you one day and someone else the next. To be good people, we need to care and have an empathetic heart. And our guys displayed that.”

The Cosby crowd showed the same heart, which did not surprise Stewart in the least given what this community has endured this season.

“I told our guys that if the injury for this young man was inevitable, it could not have happened at a better place,” Stewart said. “Everybody was on the same page. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve been here before.’

“The respect factor from our players and crowd was top-tier. Who better to comfort than those who have needed comfort this year?”

Now, once again, the Eagles will look to jump back in the normalcy and day-to-day routine of basketball.

But they will not soon forget the lessons learned in the past few months.

“As bad as it is to say, I’m thankful it wasn’t one of our kids,” said Stewart. “But this year has been a very cruel reminder that there are bigger things at hand than basketball.”

Note: Any updates on the young man from Happy Valley, as well as a recap from Cosby’s Tuesday night game against Washburn, will be in the newsletter and the weekend edition of The Newport Plain Talk.