Teri Simon
5d ago
oh here comes for applying and money! it should be free for veterans! if Virginia is worth honoring our vets!!
Related
Morrissey introduces bill to ban public carry of high-capacity rifles in Virginia
A Virginia legislator has introduced legislation that would ban residents from carrying high-capacity rifles and some pistols in public, whether concealed or openly displayed.
Henrico husband and wife power couple win $1 million on Virginia Lottery raffle
Henrico residents Michael and Mechelle Anderson used to work together as Richmond City firefighters, and now, the power couple has an additional title to claim together, million-dollar lottery winners.
WTOP
Maryland’s new governor Wes Moore on the power of second chances
“Politics is a very humbling business,” said Wes Moore. “When we were first got into this race, I was polling at 1%!” Moore is a bestselling author, former Army captain, and now, as a first-time’s-the-charm politician, Maryland’s Democratic governor-elect. He won in a landslide, beating his Republican opponent with more than twice as many votes. “We ended up receiving 89% of the vote in Baltimore,” he said.
Virginia legislator wants to remove minimum standards for homeschooling
A new proposal from a Virginia delegate would roll back standards for homeschooling in the state, eliminating minimum qualifications and educational standards.
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
WTOP
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
Opening of Virginia’s first free-standing casino delayed
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
WTOP
Md. Gov.-elect Moore nominates 6 department heads, including secretary of the Department of Health
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) named six more department heads to his cabinet Thursday, with an eye toward making it the most diverse collection of top state officials ever.
NBC12
Travelers on Virginia-to-Florida train take 36 hours to reach destination
(WWBT) - Travelers heading from northern Virginia to Florida spent more than 36 hours on a train this week after a derailment blocked the tracks. Reports say the Amtrak train left Fairfax County around 5 p.m. Monday with an expected arrival time of 10 a.m. the next day. However, a freight train derailment in South Carolina on Monday night forced the Amtrak train to stop overnight in Hamlet, North Carolina.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
WTOP
Superintendent: School officials knew 6-year-old boy may have a gun before Virginia teacher was shot
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Superintendent: School officials knew 6-year-old boy may have a gun before Virginia teacher was shot. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
Three Virginia Mega Millions tickets win $10K, one bought at Richmond BP Mart
One of the $10,000 Mega Millions winners was bought at the Beulah BP Mart in Richmond.
WRIC TV
Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
WAVY News 10
People killed in Hampton Roads crashes in 2022 involving commercial motor vehicles ‘startling’
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – A state agency is reporting a “startling increase” in the number people killed in crashes involving commercial motor vehicles in the Hampton Roads region, according to preliminary data, despite overall crash fatalities decreasing. Through Dec. 31, 28 people were killed as a...
New COVID variant could be most contagious to date, prompting recent surge in cases across Central Virginia
One of the most transmissible COVID-19 variants yet has made its way to Central Virginia. Health experts warn omicron subvariant "XBB. 1.5" is already on track to becoming the dominant strain of the virus within the community.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
cardinalnews.org
What happens with the rest of winter in Southwest and Southside Virginia? Here are the chances of six different scenarios.
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. We’ve shivered but haven’t shoveled. Southwest and Southside Virginia have had an impactful winter event this season, but we haven’t really had a winter storm.
