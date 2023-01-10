ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Xavier McKinney believes Giants can contain Justin Jefferson

By Tyler Henry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnciM_0k9d9SKY00

It was hard to imagine entering the season, but the New York Giants are headed to their first postseason since 2016.

The Giants will go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of a Week 16 game that saw the Vikes win in dramatic fashion — a franchise-record, 61-yard field goal as time expired.

The Vikings’ biggest strength is star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who might just be the best in the league at his position. In fact, when they played a few weeks ago, Jefferson hauled in 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants’ secondary has gotten healthy since then as safety Xavier McKinney returned and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is expected back for the Wild Card game.

McKinney is aware of Jefferson and his potential impact but believes the Giants can contain him.

“Yeah, he’s been shut down before,” McKinney told NJ Advance Media. “So yeah.

“Just how he puts on all his [clothes], we do the same thing. We’ve got really good [defensive backs]. I’m not worried about it at all. He’s a good player. He’s going to make plays. But he’s not somebody that we haven’t seen be stopped before. We’ve seen it. I’ve seen it. So we’ll be all right. He’s human just how we’re human. So that’s how we treat it.”

With Jackson likely back for this matchup, the confidence going up against Jefferson will improve significantly. Jackson was playing at an elite level before going down against the Detroit Lions back in Week 11.

Certainly, containing Jefferson will be high on the Giants’ priority list on Sunday. That and putting consistent pressure on Kirk Cousins.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavier Rhodes blowing Cowboys away at cornerback

Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary. The Cowboys have...
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Gruden had some suggestions for who should call plays for the Commanders

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden is a frequent guest on the local airwaves throughout the NFL regular season, offering his insight into the NFL and the Commanders. Gruden, who coached Washington from 2014-19, was known for his ability as an offensive play-caller. So in an appearance on “Grant and Danny,” on 106.7 The Fan Tuesday, Gruden defended former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who the team fired.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Injury takes out promising depth player, Micah ready to turn it up, beware Bucs' Fournette

All eyes are on the injury reports coming out of Dallas and Tampa, with both teams trying to reach full strength by Monday. The Cowboys, overall, are trending in the right direction, but a valuable depth player who was a rare bright spot last week has suffered an injury in practice that could cost him most- or even all of- the postseason. For Tampa, big defensive tackle Vita Vea is just one of the question marks; coach Todd Bowles gave an update.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady responds to reports linking him to Raiders, Dolphins

No matter how many times Tom Brady picks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over everybody else, there still seems to be another rumor or report trying to send him to another NFL team. Brady is set to be a free agent again after the 2022 season, and while some have tried to connect potential dots between him and other teams like the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, the GOAT clearly remains focused on the task at hand.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's rookie season

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the 2022 offseason with more questions than answers at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement and the Steelers were preparing for a full rebuild. The first step was to draft the local hero, Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Actually, that was the second step because Pittsburgh also signed veteran Mitch Trubisky as an insurance policy just in case Pickett wasn’t ready.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy