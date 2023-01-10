Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...

23 DAYS AGO