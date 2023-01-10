Read full article on original website
Related
Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign
Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
The world's richest person just made his daughter the CEO of Dior
Bernard Arnault, worth $178 billion, runs luxury conglomerate LVMH. Delphine Arnault and his other four children work for the company or its brands.
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Embraces Logomania in Fendi Sweater & Quilted Boots on Romantic Getaway in Aspen
Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, are enjoying a romantic couple’s trip in Aspen, Colo. this week. On Thursday, they were photographed walking around the streets of the resort town in coordinated style while decked in Fendi and Moncler. Sanchez cozied up arm in arm with Bezos decked out in designer wear down to her feet. She warmed up in a gray turtleneck sweater that featured the Fendi logo on the arms and upper body. The fitted piece also featured stark black stitching. The Fendi sweater was tucked neatly into high-waisted black ski pants with zipper pocket detailing and...
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Release Limited Edition "Tiffany Blue" Baguette Bag
The long-awaited Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Baguette Bag arriving in the titular “Tiffany Blue” color, has officially dropped. The release celebrates the 25th anniversary of the FENDI Baguette Bag, paying homage to the iconic bag designed and created by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997. The bag was named after its attitude, and expected to be worn under the arm, just like a baguette loaf. Since its inception, the bag has immediately become one of the most sought-after designs in the world of fashion.
voguebusiness.com
Amazon to sell new and pre-worn designs from Rent the Runway
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. New and secondhand Rent the Runway clothing will now be available to buy directly on Amazon, marking an expansion of the former’s core rental business model as it works to build awareness. The move also offers a win for Amazon to carry more designer fashion. Both have been working for years on these pursuits — Rent the Runway on convincing more people to rent their clothing, and Amazon on elevating its fashion offering.
Meet Delphine Arnault, the daughter of the world's richest man and now one of the most powerful women in fashion as the CEO of Dior
The 47-year-old eldest child of LVMH boss Bernard Arnault was most recently in charge of product-related activities for Louis Vuitton.
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault puts daughter Delphine to lead Christian Dior
LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, has reshuffled top management at his luxury goods empire, tightening his family’s grip with the appointment of his daughter Delphine to lead Christian Dior, and naming a new boss for Louis Vuitton. Pietro Beccari, who has been the head of Dior since 2018, is moving to replace long-time Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke, 65. “Both are well respected; logical promotions within the group,” said Credit Suisse analyst Natasha Brilliant. Shares in LVMH, Europe’s most valuable company at about 380 billion euros ($408 billion), rose as much as 2% to hit new highs. Shares in luxury companies have...
Thom Browne Testifies About His Love of Sports in Adidas Trademark Case
NEW YORK — Thom Browne’s lifelong love of sports — and the long road he traveled to become a successful fashion designer — was center stage on Monday during his testimony in the trademark infringement trial with Adidas centering around the use of stripes. Browne told...
Zara Taps Calvin Luo for Chinese Designer Crossover
SHANGHAI — Fast-fashion giant Zara has unveiled a collaboration with Calvin Luo, its second collection with a Chinese designer. The collection includes 20 pieces of womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories in black and gray that “caters to the preference and dress code of the new generation of shoppers, offering fashion lovers a diverse range of selections,” the retailer said in a statement.More from WWDYear of the Rabbit Limited Edition TimepiecesYear of Rabbit Chinese New Year CampaignsKim Kardashian's Best Fashion Moments Through the Years After teasing it back in October, the collection will be available starting Wednesday in selected stores in Mainland...
rapaport.com
LVMH Jewelry Division Takes Over Tiffany Management
Tiffany & Co. is joining LVMH’s watches and jewelry department following a two-year integration period in which the group’s central executives oversaw the US brand. Stéphane Bianchi, the division’s chairman and CEO, will take charge of Tiffany, LVMH said Wednesday. Repossi, a jewelry brand in which LVMH acquired a majority stake in 2019, will also become part of the division, under Bianchi’s leadership.
Macy's Online Flash Sale: Beauty & fragrance 40% to 50% off on Thursday, Jan. 12
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macys.com is having an online Flash Sale on Thursday, Jan. 12 with 40% to 50% off select fragrances & beauty from Ralph Lauren, Lancôme, Philosophy & More!. $15 off Clinique Serums &...
ETOnline.com
Rihanna Drops Savage X Game Day Halftime Show Collection: Shop Limited Edition Styles
If you're anything like us, the best part of the Super Bowl is, without a doubt, the Halftime Show. Whether or not you actually enjoy watching football, be sure to have your calendar marked for Sunday, February 12 to see Rihanna's first live performance in five years. While we wait for Rihanna to reclaim her rightful place on the pop star throne, her loungewear brand Savage X has dropped a Super Bowl merch collection.
Kure Bazaar Launches at Saks, Focuses on U.S.
Kure Bazaar is staking a larger claim in the U.S. The pioneering French eco-friendly nail polish brand debuted its corner in Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York flagship on Nov. 17. That marked the first time Kure Bazaar opened a department store shop-in-shop and offers services in the country. “We...
Dakota Johnson In Fifty Shades Of Trouble With PETA Over Gucci Campaign
The animal rights group is up in arms over Dakota Johnson's new Gucci Campaign gig.
anothermag.com
From Martine Rose to Prada: A Guide to Men’s Fashion Week
With more U-turns than the British government circa 2020, fashion is at its wildest yet. But among PR crises and more worldly woes, a hunger for spectacle and fresh blood reigns supreme – especially in menswear. From Martine Rose’s Pitti debut to Gucci sans Alessandro Michele, milestone moments abound this January.
World's Richest Man Bernard Arnault Appoints Daughter Dior CEO
The 73-year-old Arnault is worth around $178 billion.
Comments / 0