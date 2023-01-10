Read full article on original website
Related
Wells Fargo 4Q profit falls by half but tops expectations
Wells Fargo’s profit for the fourth quarter came in ahead of Wall Street’s targets but were about half of what it earned last year as the bank had to pay another $3.3 billion in fines and penalties to settle numerous scandals from recent years. Wells earned $2.86 billion,...
Bank of America profits rise; bank warns of slowing economy
NEW YORK — Bank of America's fourth-quarter profits rose slightly from a year ago, as higher credit costs and potentially bad loans more than offset the bank's sharp rise in interest revenue. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said Friday that it earned a profit of $7.13 billion, or 85...
Business trusted most in a more polarized world, report says
LONDON — People worldwide are more gloomy about their economic prospects than ever before and trust business far more than other institutions like governments, nonprofits and the media in an increasingly divided world, according to a survey from public relations firm Edelman. Released late Sunday to coincide with the...
As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies
LONDON — Food companies making big profits as inflation has surged should face windfall taxes to help cut global inequality, anti-poverty group Oxfam said Monday as the World Economic Forum's annual meeting gets underway. That's one of the ideas in a report by Oxfam International, which has sought for...
In China, no easy way to get Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid
BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - When Li's 83-year-old father with diabetes started coughing and complaining of body aches last month, the Beijing resident became anxious about finding a treatment for COVID-19 in case his parent had caught the virus sweeping the city.
