Ardmore, AL

One arrested in connection to Thanksgiving shooting in Ardmore involving four teenagers

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting involving four teenagers that happened on Thanksgiving last year.

27-year-old Daniel Joe Wesley was taken into custody by the Decatur Police Department on Monday. He was then transported to the Limestone County Jail.

Police searching for son who allegedly shot, killed father in Monday night shooting
Daniel Wesley (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Wesley is accused of shooting several times at a vehicle that had four teenagers inside at Alabama Park.

He faces four counts of first-degree attempted assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, one count of possession of a pistol by a violent felon and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to Ardmore Police Chief Jereme Robison, none of the teens were injured during the incident.

Wesley was arrested on 10 bench warrants in total. He remains in the custody of the Limestone County Jail on a $6,500 bond.

WHNT News 19

