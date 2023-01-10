Read full article on original website
PEACE BRO........
5d ago
Where’s the parents?! We need tostart holding parents accountable for their children’s actions……Where’s your kids?! What are they doing?! To many teens committing adult crimes!!!……..
Dawn Johnson
5d ago
Bring back chain gangs. Send them to boot camp.. Since the parents cannot seem to get a handle on their kids behavior it would be fitting to let our authorities manage them.
Jean Arias
5d ago
Indianapolis starting to feel like Detroit. kids getting kill, car chases, shootings every day, this was a better City
Related
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-465 ramp in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on an I-465 ramp in Lawrence on Sunday night. Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said the pedestrian was walking from the ramp from 56th Street to I-465 South when they were hit at around 9 p.m. The...
IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
Police are investigating after 1 person was shot in Broad Ripple.
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
IMPD officer, another driver taken to hospital after near north side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer and another driver were taken to the hospital early Friday after a crash on Indianapolis' near north side. The crash occurred around midnight near the intersection of 30th and North Meridian streets. The officer was stopped at a red light on 30th Street when...
IMPD: Person shot, another person shot, killed at Budget 8 Inn motel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and one was killed on Saturday morning at a Budget 8 Inn Motel on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at 6:21 a.m. officers responded to the 6850 E. 21st Street on a report of a person shot.
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of County Road 900 East, about two miles north of the intersection with Base Line Road and 10 miles east of Lafayette city center.
Family releases more bodycam video from man's death in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man who died in IMPD's custody released more bodycam footage Saturday of their son's death. Thirty-nine-year-old Herman Whitfield III died in April during a struggle with IMPD officers at his home. Whitfield's family said they called police for help because Whitfield was having a mental health crisis.
Indy man identified as fatality in apparent road rage incident on I-65 at County Line Road
An Indianapolis man was identified in fatal road rage incident at I-65 and County Line Road in Johnson County. Indiana State Police detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan style car with dark tinted windows. The Indiana State Police is still seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road Wednesday, January 11, 2022 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Herman Whitfield III’s family shares body camera footage from night he died
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released new body camera footage from the night he died in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department custody. According to the family, the new video released Saturday evening shows the unedited version of what happened on April 25. Whitfield died...
2 killed in east side motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police originally listed one person in critical […]
Police: Anderson man shoots, kills father during altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing his father Friday night. Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find 52-year-old Jerry Wade who had been shot multiple times.
A push for answers after man hit, killed along 465 on New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with," said Nakiesha Robinson, Terrance Simmons' eldest daughter. We're now 13 days into the new year. But Friday afternoon, family and friends of Simmons are coming together to remember him and what happened in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Man sentenced for fatal shooting after fight at east side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Alejandro Leon Barroso was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the 2021 killing of 46-year-old Oswaldo Cruz Lopez. Barroso was convicted of murder in the deadly shooting. On May 24, 2021, Barroso and Lopez were working at an apartment complex near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road....
1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
Man who shot alleged attempted carjacker tells story
INDIANAPOLIS — A bystander who stepped in to save children during an attempted carjacking is speaking out. It went down at a gas station on Indianapolis' south side. Police say a man attempted to steal a woman's car with her kids inside, but before he got away, another customer with a gun intervened.
One injured, one arrested after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
2 shot at Avon apartment complex, 2 suspects arrested
At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the Mosaic Apartments on Tartan Lane after someone reported a possible burglary.
Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run crash on Rockville Road
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a crash on Rockville Road early Thursday that seriously injured a man riding a scooter. The driver who hit him left the scene. The crash was reported shortly before 5:45 a.m. east of the intersection of Rockville and Girls School roads. The scooter was...
Person of interest detained in double homicide on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two men were found shot and killed Thursday afternoon on the city's near east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of North Walcott Street, near East Washington Street and North State Avenue, shortly before noon.
