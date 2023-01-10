LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of County Road 900 East, about two miles north of the intersection with Base Line Road and 10 miles east of Lafayette city center.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO