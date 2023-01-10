ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Edward, NY

South Glens Falls Fire hosts community breakfast

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147YYC_0k9d8e0b00

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The South Glens Falls Fire Company recognizes January can be a long cold start to the year. The department is hosting a breakfast to gather the community and generate a warm experience.

Amsterdam small business recognized by county

The breakfast will take place on January 29 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Adults 13 and over will be $12, children ages 3-12 are $6 and kids ages 2 and under are free. The breakfast is all you can eat featuring,

  • Pancakes
  • French Toast
  • Scrambled Eggs
  • Bacon
  • Sausage
  • Biscuits and sausage gravy
  • Corned beef hash
  • Home fries
  • Coffee and juice

The South Glens Falls Fire Company is located RT-197/ Reynolds Road in Fort Edward.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Niskayuna teen can now fly around town before he can drive

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kevin Tully is a Sophomore at Niskayuna High School. He is also a junior pilot who just received his provincial pilot’s license today on his 16th birthday …before he can even drive. Kevin’s mom, Kimberly Tully, says that aviation was always his passion. “I remember clearly that he got a train […]
BALLSTON SPA, NY
schenectadygov.com

DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others

Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10's Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was last seen on security cameras around midnight November 25th while approaching the area of the Front Street Pool and a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River. But police say there are no images of her ever leaving the area.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Culvert collapse closes Route 7 in Hoosick

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the area’s busiest roads shut down by the Department of Transportation for emergency repairs. State Route 7 in Hoosick is not open to traffic right now as crews look to replace a damaged culvert. Route 7 is closed and blocked off the...
HOOSICK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy