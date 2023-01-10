Read full article on original website
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
tourcounsel.com
Los Cerritos Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos is another of the suburbs that lies between Anaheim and Los Angeles. And here we have another excellent mall known as Los Cerritos Center. This is one of the most visited malls in Anaheim by both locals and tourists since, in addition to being a shopping center near Disneyland, it has absolutely everything.
palisadesnews.com
Cheesemonger Opens Grocery Store in Santa Monica Canyon
Canyon Grocer up and running at 169 W Channel Road. Cheesemonger Kurt Gurdal has opened a grocery shop in Santa Monica Canyon to meet the area’s cheese and fine food needs. The market is called Canyon Grocer and is located at 169 W Channel Road. Gurdal is a second-generation cheesemonger who grew up eating goat cheese on toast and with this new store is expanding his private business of ten years which caters to private parties, does cheese tastings and pairings, and sells cheeses and charcuterie boards as well as holding cheese pairing classes and making gift boxes. The market will also be stocked with products from specialty producers who “have passion and dedication to their craft.” and will include both hard-to-find and everyday grocery items according to the new store’s press release.
lagunabeachindy.com
TBD Studios opens doors in Laguna
TBD Studios may be the new kids in town, but after officially launching their “content house” last September, CEO Brandon Ortega and co-founder and business partner Willie Holmes have quickly found their footing in Laguna Beach and Orange County’s artistic and creative community. Located at 2097 Laguna...
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
luxury-houses.net
THE MANOR, Undoubtedly One of The Finest and Largest Estates in Los Angeles Back on The Market for $155 Million
594 S Mapleton Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 594 S Mapleton Drive, Los Angeles, California is a showplace of the highest caliber majestically sited on 4.68 acres in the heart of Holmby Hills, is undoubtedly one of the finest estates in Los Angeles and the World. This Home in Los Angeles offers 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms with over 56,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 594 S Mapleton Drive, please contact Drew Fenton (Phone: 310-623-3622) at Carolwood Estates for full support and perfect service.
Street Eats: A Foodie's Guide to Los Angeles
Some popular street food options that can be found in Los Angeles. It lists different types of street food such as tacos, Korean BBQ, food trucks, shaved ice and Elote which are commonly found in the streets of Los Angeles and known for its diverse food culture.
archpaper.com
Remembering David Gray, an architect who significantly enriched the urban fabric of Los Angeles
David Lawrence Gray, who passed away on December 19 at the age of 83, was an important figure in Los Angeles architecture who left behind a body of work that deserves recognition and gratitude. David was a dear friend and mentor whom I revered as my “big brother.” Working from...
pasadenanow.com
A Home of Their Own in Pasadena
Two Pasadena families are the latest recipients of the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Expanding the American Dream’ campaign, now moving into its third year. Johnny and Nely currently live in a one-bedroom apartment with their three boys. Nely works at Children’s Hospital and is studying nursing. Johnny is also in school, working towards a degree in social work.
L.A. Weekly
What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back
The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
L.A. Weekly
Little Dom’s Celebrates 15 Years With A $15 Monday Night Supper
To celebrate 15 years of Los Feliz’s cozy Italian haunt, Little Dom’s will kick off a weeklong celebration starting on Monday, Jan. 16, where co-owner and executive chef Brandon Boudet will offer a one-night-only $15 Monday Night Supper (typically offered at $25), a three-course meal featuring a green salad, beef braciole with Parmesan polenta, and a warm chocolate cake with caramel and creme fraiche whipped cream. A bottle of House Wine will be available for $25.
Headlines: Latino-Owned Craft Brewery in SELA Receives Homophobic Responses to Hosting ‘Family-Friendly Drag Show’ This Weeekend
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —SELA: The Latino owner of a craft brewery in SELA said they received “anti gay messages” after posting a...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Resident Wins International Art Contest
Laguna Beach resident April Solomon was recently selected as one of the winners of the L. Ron Hubbard Illustrators of the Future Contest. As part of the prize, she’ll attend a week-long masterclass workshop in Hollywood, and her winning art will be published in the international bestselling anthology, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Volume 39.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
KTLA.com
Storm topples trees, brings more flood damage to Southern California
The latest storm to hit Southern California delivered yet another round of destructive rainfall and winds on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In Woodland Hills, more than a dozen cars were damaged when a large tree came crashing down in a shopping center parking lot along Mulholland Drive, just south of the 101 Freeway, shortly after 8 p.m.
macaronikid.com
2023 Lunar New Year Events in and around Irvine, CA and beyond
Lunar New Year is the start of the new year in accordance to the lunar calendar, which usually falls between late January and early February. It is celebrated in countries including, China, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. This year Lunar New Year is celebrated Sunday, January 22. Personally, in...
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
