Canyon Grocer up and running at 169 W Channel Road. Cheesemonger Kurt Gurdal has opened a grocery shop in Santa Monica Canyon to meet the area’s cheese and fine food needs. The market is called Canyon Grocer and is located at 169 W Channel Road. Gurdal is a second-generation cheesemonger who grew up eating goat cheese on toast and with this new store is expanding his private business of ten years which caters to private parties, does cheese tastings and pairings, and sells cheeses and charcuterie boards as well as holding cheese pairing classes and making gift boxes. The market will also be stocked with products from specialty producers who “have passion and dedication to their craft.” and will include both hard-to-find and everyday grocery items according to the new store’s press release.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO