ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Will Giants WR Kenny Golladay see an expanded playoff role?

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1walk2_0k9d8SMl00

In Sunday’s 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay made a spectacular catch in the back of the end zone for a touchdown — his first in a Giant uniform.

It took 26 games for Golladay to finally hit pay dirt after signing a four-year, $72 million deal in March of 2021. Since that time, he’s been known more for his lack of production and has even been excluded from the game plan.

The Giants have been relying on wideouts Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, and Richie James Jr. along with tight end Daniel Bellinger. On Sunday, they all were held out, hence Golladay — who has been targeted just 17 times this season — was on the field.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked if Golladay’s play on Sunday will insert him back into the mix.

“We’ll see. We’ll see. Go out there. Kenny’s worked hard since he’s been here. Those three guys have done a good job for us. Again, every week’s a different plan, the way we want to do things. I think everything’s on the table,” Daboll said.

After Golladay’s catch, Daboll went and sat beside him on the bench, where he put his arm around him, one of the many times the coach has had an emotional interaction with players this season.

“I think getting to know the guys, I have a wide variety of emotions I think I show. This one was more. I just was proud of the young man. He made a great play. I asked him if he thought we’d have cheesesteaks after, when we got out on the buses,” Daboll said. “But no. I respect all of our players. Every player has a different journey. Every player goes through different things, and he’s certainly a guy that I respect a lot.”

Golladay may not see more targets when the Giants meet the Minnesota Vikings in the Super Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs this Sunday but it’s sure good to know that he can still make plays when called upon.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers’ Brock Purdy shared emotional hugs with his family after breaking an NFL playoff rookie record

Despite helping keep the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes alive in the regular season, no one understandably knew what to expect from rookie/former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in his playoff debut Saturday. But then 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let Purdy’s deep passing game loose, the monstrous San Francisco defense flexed its muscles, and Purdy-Mania officially extended into the postseason during a 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy calls own number to cap long TD drive

The 49ers needed a touchdown coming out of the half, and they got one thanks to a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate 7:45 of game time. Brock Purdy had a good series with throws to George Kittle and Deebo Samuel to create explosive plays, but it was the running game that got things really going. The 49ers interior offensive line got a ton of push in the middle and helped set the team up with a second-and-goal from the 1. Purdy got into the end zone on a QB sneak. It gave the 49ers a 23-17 lead. It was just their second TD in four red zone trips.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans blasted Charles Woodson and Michael Vick for carelessly pushing Lamar Jackson to risk his health

Lamar Jackson’s health has loomed over the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff prospects for over a month since he sprained a PCL ligament in his knee. On a grander scale, Jackson’s future in Baltimore — with no long-term deal in place whenever the Ravens’ season concludes — has hovered as a specter over the team’s entire 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Jones has earned the Giants trust — and money — in 2023 (and maybe beyond)

The New York Giants did not pick up the fifth year of Daniel Jones’ rookie contract. This decision, made back in the spring of 2022, made total sense at the time. Jones had been a disappointment in his first three seasons in the league. After flashes of potential as a rookie, the former first round pick backslid. His play was notable mostly for the memes it generated. The Giants lost games, fired their coaching staff and looked to 2022 as the table-setting year to kick off a rebuild.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton going to the Panthers would lead to bad blood, but a better trade return

Now that’s one way to send the New Orleans Saints fanbase into an uproar. The Saints greenlit an interview request from the Carolina Panthers for former head coach Sean Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans through 2024 after stepping down from his post last year. The Panthers have been meeting with head coach candidates throughout the week after interim coach Steve Wilks led them to a 7-10 finish, having dismissed Matt Rhule midway through the 2022 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
255K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy