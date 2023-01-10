Read full article on original website
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
9 Literary Classics for the Contemporary Crime Reader
I spent a year after college teaching English in a quiet little town in Moravia. Without Internet, a television with only two channels (one German, the other Czech), and no friends, I did a lot of reading. My focus during this time was legendary. I flipped the pages through Crime and Punishment as if it were a convenience store bodice-ripper, so taken was I by the tortured young protagonist (23 years old, just like me!) who wondered, in his half-starved, desperate state, if killing someone might be justified—nay, even the ethical thing to do!—if the victim was a bad person.
Ace the Quiz: A River Runs Through It Edition
For every fly fisherman, there’s a river that runs through it. Or, at least, if your name was Norman Maclean, there was a massive drainage system that stretched over 6,000 miles and brought him together with his brother Paul, who shared his passion and inspired him to write one of the most beloved stories in American literature.
The best recent poetry – review roundup
The Book of Desire by Meena Kandasamy (Galley Beggar, £14.99) A translation of the third part of the Tirukkural, one of the earliest works of Tamil poetry. As Kandasamy explains, Tamil poetry has long been sidelined within Indian culture, with the explicit content of The Book of Desire attracting much moralising censorship down the centuries. The text bristles with electrifying encounters, dramas of social shame and separation, and solitary longing (“I swim the rough seas / of sexual desire, I see / no shore – in the dead / of night, I am alone”). The poem’s treatment of caste in a Brahmin world (“all lives are equal by birth”) is also bold. Kandasamy’s pellucid translation is a radically decolonising and feminist gesture, and an important moment for Tamil poetry in English.
Kubrick's Childwickbury estate halts annual art and Christmas event
The family of US filmmaker Stanley Kubrick has said it would no longer hold an annual arts festival and Christmas market at his former UK home. The events at the Childwickbury Estate in Hertfordshire were hosted by his artist wife for 20 years. Christiane Kubrick is now 90 and felt...
The 2022 End of Year Book Survey!
Hello! It’s time for that absolutely mega (I may need to apologise for how long this post is) 2022 wrap up! This post has everything from my top reads of 2022, books that disappointed me, blogging and reading goals and whether I achieved them, as well as some books I’m looking forward to picking up this year. I have had a lot of fun creating this, even if it did take me hours, so I hope you enjoy reading it.
Nearly 70,000 Color Photos of Early 20th Century Are Now Free to Use
The Albert Kahn departmental museum in France has released nearly 25,000 color photos of early 20th-century life into the public domain and over 34,000 others that are free to use as part of a project to assure visual history is not forgotten. Called “Archives of the Planet,” the museum says...
