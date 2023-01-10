Read full article on original website
14850.com
Lanes closed on South Meadow Street for emergency sewer repairs
The City of Ithaca says the righthand and center travel lanes on the 200 block of South Meadow Street are closed while crews work to repair a section of blocked sanitary sewer main. The lane closure is from roughly the intersection of Clinton Street to the intersection of West Green...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Thursday, January 12
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023:. An area of low pressure will approach the region today, bringing unsettled and warmer weather with it. At first this morning, temperatures will still be cold enough for some wintry...
Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle
Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Kucko’s camera: Buttermilk Falls State Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko brought his camera to Buttermilk Falls State Park in Ithaca, where the ice and snow underwhelmed, but the waterfall never fails to impress.
whcuradio.com
Speed limit request rejected in Spencer
SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Some speed limits in Spencer will not be going down. Mayor Gilbert Knapp tells WHCU the goal was to drop the limit to 30 miles-per-hour on state highways through the village. But the request was denied by the Department of Transportation. State Routes 34 and 96 will remain at 45-miles-per-hour.
Central Square Central School District Lockdown Incident
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – At approximately 9:35 a.m., the high school administration received a phone call from a community. member informing us that she might have seen something sticking out of a backpack of someone walking. along Route 11 that she thought resembled the barrel of a long gun....
New superintendent announced for Bath Central School District
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Central School District Board of Education has selected a new superintendent to take over following the retirement of long-term Superintendent Joseph Rumsey. According to a release from the Bath Central School District, Kelly Houck has been named to be the new Superintendent of Schools starting July 1, 2023. Houck […]
wxhc.com
United Way Gas and Grocery Returns Tomorrow Morning
Beginning tomorrow, around 9:20am, the United Way Gas and Grocery giveaway, presented by CFCU Community Credit Union. The drawings will take place through March with Ed Smith, Mike Eves and United Way for Cortland County Executive Director Christella (Chris-tella) Yonta and special guests. Tomorrow, Mike and Christella will be joined...
City invites public to weigh in on Route 13 “revitalization”
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s featured on space probes billions of miles away as the image of a “modern highway”. but the city of Ithaca would prefer local residents give their thoughts on plans for updating Route 13 at a meeting next week. The City of Ithaca Engineering Office...
Fire damages Clifton Springs mobile home
CLIFTON SPRINGS -- The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a mobile home and its contents may be related to an electric space heater in a master bedroom, according to a preliminary investigation by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator's Office. Clifton Springs firefighters responded to 2226 County Road 25,...
14850.com
Update: All safe following Hancock Street fire, says Ithaca Fire Department
The Ithaca Fire Department says firefighters responding to the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of Hancock Street on Ithaca’s northside at about 8:45pm on Tuesday found “a fire in the walls of the second floor of a two-story house,” according to IFD public information officer Lt. Jim Wheal. The operation prompted a Tompkins SIREN alert asking residents to avoid the area Tuesday evening.
cortlandvoice.com
Man arrested for DWI after discovered in parked running vehicle
A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning after he was found “unconscious” in a running vehicle while parked in traffic, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Fisher Avenue...
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
Cause of death determined for two found dead in Southport parking lot in November 2022
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death for two people found in a car in a Southport parking lot last November, following an autopsy in Binghamton. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said a post-mortem exam at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined Tayler Nemier (18) and Ronald Hyrne (34) of Chemung County […]
‘Camp Oswego’ in Windsor for sale
Don't let the name fool you. Camp Oswego is actually near Windsor and it's currently for sale.
whcuradio.com
Second fire on Ithaca’s North Side is under investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house on Ithaca’s North Side is damaged this morning after a fire last night. Lieutenant Jim Wheal says firefighters found flames in the second story of the 2-story house on Hancock Street and worked quickly to locate and extinguish the fire. No one was injured, and three cats and two bearded dragons were safely rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
wxhc.com
Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281
In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
Morning fire destroys Apalachin home
Emergency crews responded to a destructive house fire this morning in Apalachin.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland plans to collect trash on MLK Day
The City of Cortland plans to collect trash and recycling on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, the city announced. City residents will have its regular-scheduled trash and recycling pickup as well next week. For more information on trash and recycling pickup in Cortland, go to cortland.org.
Oldest map of Broome County recovered
One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County's history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.
