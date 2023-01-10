Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Crosses ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to Become Highest Hollywood Grosser of All Time in India
James Cameron’s return to Pandora is still in Indian cinemas and has a running total of INR4.6 billion ($56.6 million), beating the Russo brothers’ Marvel epic that concluded its run in the country with INR4.3 billion ($53.6 million), according to numbers provided to Variety by Disney. More from...
SFGate
‘And Just Like That’: John Corbett Returns as Aidan Shaw in Season 2 First Look
HBO Max has debuted a set of first look photos for “And Just Like That” Season 2, revealing that John Corbett will reprise his “Sex and the City” role as Aidan Shaw alongside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. The series acts as a sequel to...
SFGate
‘The Price We Pay’ Review: Emile Hirsch and Stephen Dorff Get a Grisly Surprise at an Isolated Ranch
Genre fans will get their money’s worth from “The Price We Pay,” a violent and grisly crime-horror-action outing with no pretensions of being anything else. What this tale of crooks holed up at a lonely farm with a hideous secret lacks in originality it makes up for with energetic direction by Ryuhei Kitamura (“Midnight Meat Train”), excellent practical gore effects and strong performances by a quality cast including Emile Hirsch, Stephen Dorff and Gigi Zumbado. The kind of no-nonsense exploitation film that once had ’em hootin’ at the grindhouse, VOD-available “Price” will be released on limited screens by Lionsgate on Jan. 13.
SFGate
Janelle Monáe Accepts SeeHer Award at 2023 Critics Choice Ceremony
Janelle Monáe was presented with the SeeHer Award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, which broadcast live via CW from Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. “She’s an advocate, an...
Comments / 0