‘The Price We Pay’ Review: Emile Hirsch and Stephen Dorff Get a Grisly Surprise at an Isolated Ranch

Genre fans will get their money’s worth from “The Price We Pay,” a violent and grisly crime-horror-action outing with no pretensions of being anything else. What this tale of crooks holed up at a lonely farm with a hideous secret lacks in originality it makes up for with energetic direction by Ryuhei Kitamura (“Midnight Meat Train”), excellent practical gore effects and strong performances by a quality cast including Emile Hirsch, Stephen Dorff and Gigi Zumbado. The kind of no-nonsense exploitation film that once had ’em hootin’ at the grindhouse, VOD-available “Price” will be released on limited screens by Lionsgate on Jan. 13.
Janelle Monáe Accepts SeeHer Award at 2023 Critics Choice Ceremony

Janelle Monáe was presented with the SeeHer Award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, which broadcast live via CW from Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. “She’s an advocate, an...
