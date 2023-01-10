ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Director of Advising. The Director works in collaboration with the Associate Vice President for Student Services to support the vision, philosophy, and delivery of innovative and integrated student services through academic advising services. The selected applicant would be responsible for direct supervision...
MONTCO.Today

Ken Lawrence, Jr., Departing Montgomery County Board of Commissioners: ‘Four More Years Is Too Long’

Soon-to-be former Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr. Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr., has announced he will not seek another term. Kevin Tierney carried the news of his decision in More Than the Curve. Lawrence’s withdrawal comes just days after fellow commissioner Valerie Arkoosh was chosen by Gov.-Elect Josh...
aroundambler.com

Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
MONTCO.Today

VFMA Cadet Service Part of MLK Day and Year-Round

The day to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King may be Jan. 16, but planning and setting intentions for the Cadets at Valley Forge Military Academy begins well in advance of mid-January. This year, VFMA is teaming up with Global Citizen 365 and Girard College in Philadelphia to support the...
MONTCO.Today

Outdoors in January: Montgomery County Parks Are Worth Visiting, Snow or No

Tranquil and restorative whether covered in snow or not, Montgomery County parks (this is Evansburg State Park in Collegeville) offer plenty of appeal in winter. It’s January. And snow season seems to have stalled out, at least during the onset of 2023. But Montgomery County parks nonetheless provide many opportunities to shake that gray-and-dreary feeling. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board listed them.
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTCO.Today

Penn Community Bank, Lehigh Valley Phantoms Announce Corporate Partnership

Penn Community Bank team members drop the puck before the Lehigh Valley Phantom’s New Year’s Eve game at the PPL Center on Saturday, December 31, 2022. L-R: Marcus Pereira, Allentown Manager; Bernard Tynes, Chief Marketing & Impact Officer; Steve Kalamar, Senior Relationship Manager – C&I Lending; Lewis Cyr, Chief Lending Officer; Kim Camsey, Business Development Officer; Dennis Begley, Phantoms Vice President of Partnerships and Premium Seating.
MONTCO.Today

Gov-Elect Shapiro Taps Former Colleague Valerie Arkoosh to Head Department of Human Services

This 2015 photo op showed Valerie Arkoosh issuing a flu vaccine to then-fellow commissioner Josh Shapiro. Valerie Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners since 2016, has been picked by Governor-elect Josh Shapiro to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Abraham Gutman covered her upcoming new role in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists names new CEO

The board of directors at Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists (BCOS) has selected Timothy B. Rimmer as the new CEO of the medical practice. With over 30 years of experience in health care management and administration, Rimmer succeeds CEO Randall Gross, who is retiring. Most recently, Rimmer was the CEO and...
