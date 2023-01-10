Read full article on original website
Khalid Mumin, Superintendent of Lower Merion School District, Named Pa. Education Secretary
Khalid Mumin, Lower Merion School District superintendent, has been named by Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro as Pennsylvania’s new Secretary of Education. Kristen A. Graham reported the new position in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Mumin led the Montgomery County district for little over a year, atop his achievements in. , where his...
Montgomery County Has Almost Twice the Number of These Professionals Than Elsewhere in the Region
The Economics Daily, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publication, analyzed the distribution of fitness instructors nationwide. The data indicate the prevalence of these professionals in Montgomery County. The study reflects the state of the fitness industry in June 2022, arriving at a national analysis. Data were sorted by “location...
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Director of Advising. The Director works in collaboration with the Associate Vice President for Student Services to support the vision, philosophy, and delivery of innovative and integrated student services through academic advising services. The selected applicant would be responsible for direct supervision...
Service Project Earns Travis Manion Foundation Scholarship for Catlin Egan, Conwell-Egan Grad
Caitlin Egan, an alumna of Conwell-Egan Catholic High School in Fairless Hills, earned a Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) scholarship for community efforts. Yahoo Finance reported the honor. TMF, the nonprofit veteran service organization, was named for Marine Travis Manion, who lost his life in the Iraqi War in 2007. It...
Ken Lawrence, Jr., Departing Montgomery County Board of Commissioners: ‘Four More Years Is Too Long’
Soon-to-be former Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr. Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr., has announced he will not seek another term. Kevin Tierney carried the news of his decision in More Than the Curve. Lawrence’s withdrawal comes just days after fellow commissioner Valerie Arkoosh was chosen by Gov.-Elect Josh...
Montco Gets More Than $50K in Funding for Urban Agriculture Projects
Pennsylvania is investing to eliminate food deserts and grow urban infrastructure. Agriculture Secretary Russel Redding announced the recipients for the $520,219 Pennsylvania Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Grants, according to a press release. The bill aims to invest in small businesses and meet the needs of local communities. Montgomery County received...
Deadline Nears to Nominate Local Teachers for Citadel Heart of Learning Award
Sunday, Jan. 15 is the last day that Citadel Credit Union will accept nominations for its prestigious teaching excellence award, the Citadel Heart of Learning Award. If you know some teachers who go above and beyond the call of duty and truly make a difference in the lives of students, please nominate them for the Citadel Heart of Learning Award.
aroundambler.com
Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
VFMA Cadet Service Part of MLK Day and Year-Round
The day to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King may be Jan. 16, but planning and setting intentions for the Cadets at Valley Forge Military Academy begins well in advance of mid-January. This year, VFMA is teaming up with Global Citizen 365 and Girard College in Philadelphia to support the...
Outdoors in January: Montgomery County Parks Are Worth Visiting, Snow or No
Tranquil and restorative whether covered in snow or not, Montgomery County parks (this is Evansburg State Park in Collegeville) offer plenty of appeal in winter. It’s January. And snow season seems to have stalled out, at least during the onset of 2023. But Montgomery County parks nonetheless provide many opportunities to shake that gray-and-dreary feeling. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board listed them.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
Penn Community Bank, Lehigh Valley Phantoms Announce Corporate Partnership
Penn Community Bank team members drop the puck before the Lehigh Valley Phantom’s New Year’s Eve game at the PPL Center on Saturday, December 31, 2022. L-R: Marcus Pereira, Allentown Manager; Bernard Tynes, Chief Marketing & Impact Officer; Steve Kalamar, Senior Relationship Manager – C&I Lending; Lewis Cyr, Chief Lending Officer; Kim Camsey, Business Development Officer; Dennis Begley, Phantoms Vice President of Partnerships and Premium Seating.
Holy Family University Appoints Wendy K. Parsons as Vice President for Advancement
The advancement leader recently joined the college after being with Albright for some time. Holy Family University named Wendy K. Parsons as the new Vice President for Advancement, charged with leading the university’s fundraising efforts in support of its ambitious strategic plan. Wendy Parsons, an advancement leader with more...
Gov-Elect Shapiro Taps Former Colleague Valerie Arkoosh to Head Department of Human Services
This 2015 photo op showed Valerie Arkoosh issuing a flu vaccine to then-fellow commissioner Josh Shapiro. Valerie Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners since 2016, has been picked by Governor-elect Josh Shapiro to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Abraham Gutman covered her upcoming new role in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Founded During Pandemic, Philadelphia Navy Yard Apiary Puts Focus on Mental Health, Mindfulness
Founded by Amelia Mraz and Natasha Pham during the pandemic, Half Mad Honey, a Philadelphia Navy Yard-based apiary, puts focus on mental health and mindfulness, writes Laura Swartz for the Philadelphia Magazine. The name they chose for their business is a deliberate nod to Mad Pride, a movement that advocates...
Immaculata to Host Undergraduate Information Session in January
Immaculata University will hold an undergraduate information session on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 AM to noon in the Green Room of Villa Maria Hall on the university’s Malvern campus. This event is for prospective undergraduates, including high school students and college students interested in transferring.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists names new CEO
The board of directors at Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists (BCOS) has selected Timothy B. Rimmer as the new CEO of the medical practice. With over 30 years of experience in health care management and administration, Rimmer succeeds CEO Randall Gross, who is retiring. Most recently, Rimmer was the CEO and...
King of Prussia Home to One of the Nation’s 40 Largest Healthcare Systems
King of Prussia’s Universal Health Services ranked number 28 on the Becker’s Hospital Review list of the top 40 largest health systems in the U.S. The health services company earned this placement for having over 400 facilities across the country, Puerto Rico, and even the U.K. Becker’s also...
Montgomery County Is About to Get a Shipment of Something That Will Delight Some, Challenge Others
A large shipment is scheduled to arrive soon at a service center in Miquon. Its delivery will delight area sweets fans but perhaps represent a challenge to residents who resolved to peel pounds in 2023.
December energy bills are giving some sticker shock
Seeing higher electric bills? One Action Newer viewer responded, "My electric bill actually made me want to tell them to just cut it off. I'll use a candle."
