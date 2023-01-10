ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, IL

KFVS12

Suspect arrested in connection to threats to Perry Co. Schools

The next time you scroll online, officials warn you to look out for 'Deepfakes'. Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 1/13/23. Updated: Jan. 13,...
PERRY COUNTY, IL
14news.com

EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KFVS12

Paducah Police release 2022 crime report

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police report crime has dropped or remained steady in the city for a fifth year. In their 2022 report, police said crimes against people dropped nine percent and crimes against property increased six percent. Crimes against persons are considered murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and...
PADUCAH, KY
14news.com

Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department executed a major drug bust just one day after authorities held a news conference talking about an alarming spike in overdoses. Police say they obtained a search warrant and searched a building on the 600 block of Ninth Place on Saturday. HPD...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Overdose investigation ends in Henderson drug bust arrest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say officers have made an arrest in a drug-related investigation. Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the 600 block of 9th Place in Henderson on Saturday. Police say the search warrant originated from an investigation into overdoses within the county. According to HPD, officers found suspected fentanyl, […]
HENDERSON, KY
wjpf.com

Herrin man charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint

A Herrin man has been arrested for an armed disturbance. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in Colp just after 3:30pm Thursday January 12th. Officers observed the suspect enter the resident on Garfield Street holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. A perimeter was established and after a brief stand-off, the suspect exited the residence.
HERRIN, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges

A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
PADUCAH, KY
wevv.com

HPD: Person hit by vehicle on Highway 41

Henderson firefighters were sent to the 2000 block of Highway 41 for the report of a person that was hit by a vehicle still lying in the road. Dispatch said a tractor-trailer is blocking the road to keep traffic from coming through. HPD asked people to avoid the area while...
wrul.com

Two Arrested In Carmi On Thursday

The Carmi Police Department reports two Carmi residents were arrested on Thursday. At around 8:45 a.m. Officers went to the Carmi Motel after a call was made regarding 53 year Timothy Roberts causing a disturbance at Carmi Dollar General. Roberts was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $100. A review hearing has been set for April 12, at 8:30 a.m.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says an officer was asked to resign after an investigation found him in violation of 88 policies. Chief Deibler says that a sergeant with the police department came to him on January 4 to discuss a possible issue with an officer who made a traffic stop.
MORGANFIELD, KY
wish989.com

Mt. Vernon Man Wanted for Fleeing Sentencing Now Faces Additional Charge

MT. VERNON (WMIX) – Mt. Vernon Police have arrested a 45-year-old man wanted on a warrant accusing him of fleeing sentencing in a felony domestic battery case. An MVPD officer reportedly spotted David Robinson outside his home Wednesday in the 800 block of Taylor in Mt. Vernon and was aware of a Jefferson County warrant charging Robinson with Violation of Bail Bond.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wevv.com

HPD: Man arrested after driving into Henderson home

A Henderson man has been arrested after police say he drove into the front of a home. Officers responded to a house in the 400 block of Ray Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. HPD says the driver, 66-year-old Doris Cunningham left the scene, but was later found and arrested.
HENDERSON, KY

