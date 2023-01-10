Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in connection to threats to Perry Co. Schools
The next time you scroll online, officials warn you to look out for 'Deepfakes'. Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 1/13/23. Updated: Jan. 13,...
14news.com
EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.
KFVS12
Paducah Police release 2022 crime report
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police report crime has dropped or remained steady in the city for a fifth year. In their 2022 report, police said crimes against people dropped nine percent and crimes against property increased six percent. Crimes against persons are considered murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and...
wevv.com
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges and illegal possession of a firearm
An Evansville man is behind bars after police say they found multiple drugs and guns inside his vehicle. According to authorities, an officer was driving behind a green Dodge Ram pickup truck on Riverside Dr. on Saturday around 8:00 p.m. Authorities say they discovered the vehicle's registered owner had a...
14news.com
Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department executed a major drug bust just one day after authorities held a news conference talking about an alarming spike in overdoses. Police say they obtained a search warrant and searched a building on the 600 block of Ninth Place on Saturday. HPD...
Overdose investigation ends in Henderson drug bust arrest
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say officers have made an arrest in a drug-related investigation. Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the 600 block of 9th Place in Henderson on Saturday. Police say the search warrant originated from an investigation into overdoses within the county. According to HPD, officers found suspected fentanyl, […]
Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
wjpf.com
Herrin man charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint
A Herrin man has been arrested for an armed disturbance. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in Colp just after 3:30pm Thursday January 12th. Officers observed the suspect enter the resident on Garfield Street holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. A perimeter was established and after a brief stand-off, the suspect exited the residence.
wevv.com
Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say
The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville is among several people arrested on meth dealing charges after a large amount of drugs were recently seized, according to police. Investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they had been conducting surveillance at a home bought by...
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
wevv.com
HPD: Person hit by vehicle on Highway 41
Henderson firefighters were sent to the 2000 block of Highway 41 for the report of a person that was hit by a vehicle still lying in the road. Dispatch said a tractor-trailer is blocking the road to keep traffic from coming through. HPD asked people to avoid the area while...
Henderson police report 10 drug overdoses, 3 deaths in 2 days
The Henderson Police Department said they have experienced a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the last two days.
wrul.com
Two Arrested In Carmi On Thursday
The Carmi Police Department reports two Carmi residents were arrested on Thursday. At around 8:45 a.m. Officers went to the Carmi Motel after a call was made regarding 53 year Timothy Roberts causing a disturbance at Carmi Dollar General. Roberts was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $100. A review hearing has been set for April 12, at 8:30 a.m.
wevv.com
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Posey County grain bin incident as 74-year-old man
A man died on Thursday in Posey County, Indiana, after becoming trapped in a grain bin. Officials with Black Township Fire & Rescue say crews were dispatched around 1 p.m. Thursday after a man got trapped in a grain bin. They say it happened off of Bellefontaine Cemetery Road. We're...
14news.com
Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says an officer was asked to resign after an investigation found him in violation of 88 policies. Chief Deibler says that a sergeant with the police department came to him on January 4 to discuss a possible issue with an officer who made a traffic stop.
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Man Wanted for Fleeing Sentencing Now Faces Additional Charge
MT. VERNON (WMIX) – Mt. Vernon Police have arrested a 45-year-old man wanted on a warrant accusing him of fleeing sentencing in a felony domestic battery case. An MVPD officer reportedly spotted David Robinson outside his home Wednesday in the 800 block of Taylor in Mt. Vernon and was aware of a Jefferson County warrant charging Robinson with Violation of Bail Bond.
Authorities name man killed in Posey Co. grain bin accident
The Black Township Fire and Rescue announced they were dispatched for a man trapped in a grain bin on January 12 on Bellefontaine Cemetery Road.
14news.com
Prosecutor: Jury finds man guilty after assaulting cashier at Circle K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County man has been convicted of battery with a deadly weapon and other charges in a jury trial. Police say James Payne assaulted a cashier at a Circle K convenience store back in May of 2022. EPD says when officers arrived they found a...
wevv.com
HPD: Man arrested after driving into Henderson home
A Henderson man has been arrested after police say he drove into the front of a home. Officers responded to a house in the 400 block of Ray Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. HPD says the driver, 66-year-old Doris Cunningham left the scene, but was later found and arrested.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding missing teen
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile last seen in McCracken County. It was reported to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office that. Faith L. Powers, 17, was last seen in the area...
