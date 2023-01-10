The Carmi Police Department reports two Carmi residents were arrested on Thursday. At around 8:45 a.m. Officers went to the Carmi Motel after a call was made regarding 53 year Timothy Roberts causing a disturbance at Carmi Dollar General. Roberts was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $100. A review hearing has been set for April 12, at 8:30 a.m.

CARMI, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO