Morgantown, WV

West Virginia Targeting Former Florida Wide Receiver

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

West Virginia has lost a lot of talent in its wide receiver room. Not only did it see its top four receivers leave the program for either the draft or the portal, but it also lost its coach, Tony Washington, who accepted the same position at Liberty.

WVU already has one receiver committed from the transfer portal, JaShaun Poke (Kent State), but could certainly use some more help.

One name to keep your eyes on is former Florida receiver Daejon Reynolds. The Loganville, Georgia product held offers from *takes a deep breath*... Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin coming out of high school.

Reynolds entered the portal after two years at Florida where he hauled in just 12 receptions for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Since becoming available, Reynolds has reported offers from Appalachian State, Mississippi State, Pitt, and WVU.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

