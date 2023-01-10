ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU Defensive End Transfer Target Daniel Grzesiak Chooses Big 12 Rival

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

West Virginia's coaching staff has been ACTIVE in the transfer portal over the last few weeks as they look to add to its roster and try to replace some of the talent that decided to go elsewhere.

Former Utah State defensive end Daniel Grzesiak had been someone that the staff identified for some pass rush help but instead, he is heading to Cincinnati. Grzesiak chose the Bearcats over offers from Houston, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, SMU, and West Virginia.

After beginning his collegiate career on the offensive side of the ball as a tight end, he made the flip over to the defense in 2020 and has steadily developed into a quality every-down pass rusher. In 13 games this past season, Grzesiak notched 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Grzesiak will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Sunday Morning Editorial: The Dark Days of West Virginia Sports

Morgantown, West Virginia – At no point in the history of West Virginia athletics has the football and basketball programs collectively been in such bad shape at the same time. The numbers don’t lie and unfortunately West Virginia has been the worst program in the Big 12 Conference over the last 5 years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jevon Carter Speaks Out About His Former Coach Being Fired

Morgantown, West Virginia – Longtime West Virginia assistant coach Larry Harrison shockingly “parted ways” with the university yesterday evening. Since then, several former and current players have spoken out about in support of Harrison. West Virginia legend Jevon Carter, who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, had the following to say about his former coach being fired: “Wow never did I ever think I’ll see the day that Coach Harrison leaves WVU without Huggs. It just doesn’t make sense. Like at all smh something ain’t right.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cow in West Virginia has been missing for over a week

A community in West Virginia is looking for a missing cow. The cow has been missing since January 3. The owner told 7News that the cow was last seen near Oklahoma road in Dallas Pike. The cow does not have a name but is six years old. The cow likes sweet feed or corn if […]
DALLAS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Warning issued after arson in WVU building

MORGANTOWN(WBOY) – West Virginia University officials issued a campus warning late Friday evening after an arson was reported at a building on the downtown campus. Around 9:30 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a fire at Oglebay Hall, that appeared to have been set in a bathroom stall, according to a news release […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
GLEN DALE, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
WHEELING, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy