The Tomahawk
Lady Horns dominate University
The Johnson County High Lady Longhorns Varsity basketball squad started off 2023 with a blowout win over University High. The Lady Horns returned home to take on University School High School after a challenging tournament to close out 2022. The Longhorns didn’t waste any time, jumping to a 24-6 lead by the end of the first period. The Longhorns used stifling defense and opportunistic offense to build their lead. Throughout the first period and the rest of the game coach Eller would sub five players at a time to keep the team fresh and continue to put pressure on University.
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Hard work propels Science Hill grad to success in the entertainment industry
Science Hill High School boasts an array of impressive alumni who have achieved lofty goals, and count Jordan Hamilton as yet another. A member of the Class of 2005, Hamilton has seen success in the entertainment industry since his graduation. “I always enjoyed going to the movies and the idea...
wjhl.com
Community Heroes: Tia Hughes gives women a safe place to recover
Tia Hughes took her own experience and is building a bridge to help others on their journey. Hughes is in long-term recovery and realized women in recovery needed a place to go. So, she started Bridge to Shore Recovery in Elizabethton. Community Heroes: Tia Hughes gives women a safe place...
Winter weather moving through the region this afternoon
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings have also been issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. All of the Warnings and Advisories […]
wjhl.com
Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather
Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather. Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather. Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges. Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges. Buccaneer comeback effort stymied by Mercer. Buccaneer comeback effort stymied by Mercer. Washington Co. residents survey storm damage.
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
2022 monster year for Kingsport new home construction
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
Suspended Sullivan Heights band teacher retires
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan Heights Middle School band teacher accused of lying about being stabbed by a student has retired. Harold “Eddie” Dalton retired from Sullivan County Schools effective Dec. 20, according to Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Dalton was suspended without pay in December after he was arrested and charged with false […]
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
The Tomahawk
Festival of Trees a success
The annual Festival of Trees at the Johnson County Welcome Center was a huge success this year. Thank you to all the community, businesses, and individuals for your support. Twenty-three beautifully decorated trees were placed on both levels. Winners were chosen by the number of votes cast for each tree....
supertalk929.com
Snow likely in higher elevations this weekend
The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a winter weather advisory for several portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The advisory says higher elevations in NETN, including Unicoi, Greene, and Johnson Counties could see snow accumulation up to six inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. SWVA...
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow
Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
The Tomahawk
Celebrating a shared dream of expansion
In early August of last year, the Johnson County Senior Center was writing grants, articles, and fundraising letters hoping to raise money for its much dreamed of expansion project. Unfortunately, due to the rise in building costs, the project’s total had leapt $20,000 over the original bid. With a price...
Bristol, Va. abortion clinic sued, plaintiff seeking lease termination
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The sole abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities is now in a legal battle with its landlord. Kilo Delta, LLC, the owner of the property on the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, is suing the current tenant, Bristol Women’s Health, claiming fraud, concealment and misrepresentation by the abortion provider. Court […]
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – January 13-14, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 350 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST. SATURDAY…. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to...
Escape room opens at new Elizabethton location
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton business full of challenges and games opened at its new location Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Elizabethton Escape at 429 East Elk Ave. As the name suggests, the business offers escape room challenges. Visitors can also enjoy vintage arcade games, pinball and more. Scott and Christy Bowers, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas was a time of giving for Elizabethton and Carter County utility and road workers
ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas weekend in 2022 will be one that many of the workers of the City of Elizabethton and Carter County won’t forget. With temperatures dropping to the single digits and lower and with strong wind gusts, the city and county work crews had to respond to emergencies throughout the city and county. They worked long hours in the frigid conditions so that their fellow citizens didn’t freeze. It was definitely a time to give rather than to receive.
New trial date set for ‘Killer Clown’ suspect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — The murder trial of Sheila Keen-Warren, who is accused of fatally shooting another woman while dressed as a clown, has been moved to May. The trial was previously scheduled to begin last October but is now set for May 12. Keen-Warren is accused of shooting and killing Marlene Warren […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport primes 'engine that makes everything go'
KINGSPORT — A slew of projects will soon start in Kingsport — but you won’t be able to see them. That’s because they involve water and sewer infrastructure.
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
