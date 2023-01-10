The Johnson County High Lady Longhorns Varsity basketball squad started off 2023 with a blowout win over University High. The Lady Horns returned home to take on University School High School after a challenging tournament to close out 2022. The Longhorns didn’t waste any time, jumping to a 24-6 lead by the end of the first period. The Longhorns used stifling defense and opportunistic offense to build their lead. Throughout the first period and the rest of the game coach Eller would sub five players at a time to keep the team fresh and continue to put pressure on University.

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO