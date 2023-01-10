Academy of Sciences announces over 140 new species found in 2022

Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa, a small fish found deep in the ocean near the Maldives. Part of its scientific name, “finifenmaa,” means “rose” — one of the first species to be named in the local Dhivehi language. The name is a nod to both its pink hues and the island nation’s national flower. The fairy wrasse is also the first-ever species to be formally described by a Maldivian researcher, Academy curator of ichthyology Luiz Rocha. Courtesy of the Academy of Sciences

Humanity now has another batch of (very) distant cousins — including a few who live nearby.

Researchers at the California Academy of Sciences described 146 new species to science in 2022. The discoveries, the result of continued collaboration between about a dozen Academy scientists and international experts, were made across six continents and three oceans.

Three of the new species were found in California, and two were discovered in the Bay Area — a pair of scorpions scoped out by high school students on iNaturalist.

In fact, most of the new species fall into the “creepy crawly” category.

The official list includes 44 lizards, 30 ants, 14 sea slugs, 14 flowering plants, 13 sea stars, seven fishes, four beetles, four sharks, three moths, three worms, two scorpions, two spiders, two lichens, one toad, one clam, one aphid and one sea biscuit, which is a species of sea urchin.

Every addition to the tree of life counts when it comes to climate change, said Academy virologist and Chief of Science Shannon Bennett.

“New species research is critical for understanding the diversity of life on Earth and identifying ecosystems most in need of protection,” said Bennett. “Biodiversity science is at the forefront of global conservation action and is key in unifying nations and equipping them with the tools necessary to reverse extinction rates by 2030.”

Here are some of the new faces you may be seeing around the world.