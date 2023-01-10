Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
18 Midwest Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023
The Midwest may not get as much love as the coasts, but it has plenty to discover. To find the best of the Midwest, we reached out to our expert travel writers. Here’s where they recommend visiting this year in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads
On Wednesday, the state’s top judicial official asked lawmakers to refrain from any changes to the bar admission process while a committee studies it. Within hours, a lawmaker vowed to file a bill that would change the bar exam. Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, wants University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law graduates to earn […] The post Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Dakota using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 17 count sites in South Dakota. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
This Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Has Iowa’s Best Tacos
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide
In 2013, then-Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court David Gilbertson was quoted in The New York Times for a story on a shortage of lawyers in rural areas. Gilbertson helped spearhead an effort called “Project Rural Practice,” a coordinated effort to address that issue. The goal was critical, Gilbertson told reporter Ethan Bronner. […] The post Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Dakota?
South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.
kotatv.com
The South Dakota Secretary of Corrections says recruiting new correctional officers in Sioux Falls is improving, but retention is still an issue.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That’s according to Sec. Kellie Wasco, who spoke to the House Judiciary Committee this morning (Friday). Over the past couple of years, Wasco says starting pay for correctional officers has increased from about $17 an hour to $23 an hour. She says 21 new...
How are pheasants and birds coping with the winter weather?
Songbirds may be shivering and pheasants may be searching for cover as they cope with the winter weather that started in early December in South Dakota.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Is South Dakota The Fastest Driving State In The Country?
Let's get this out of the way first: The older I get, the slower I drive. Yes, that's me ahead of you on Western Avenue plugging along. The speed limit is 30, I'm doing exactly 30...and it's driving you nuts. But believe me, it's better that I've slowed down and...
Sioux Falls Sees Massive Building and Population Growth
You don't have to look very hard in Sioux Falls to see that we have more people than ever and more new buildings going up than ever before. The latest numbers bear that out. The city has released the population and building numbers from 2022, and they're big. Last year...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa
Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
kelo.com
Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
KELOLAND TV
The challenges of teacher pay in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Average teacher pay in South Dakota is not where anyone wants it to be. The latest data from the National Education Association shows South Dakota with the second-worst average teacher salary among all states and the District of Columbia; only Mississippi is worse. That...
No July 4th Fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2023
For the third straight year and the 14th time in the last 15 years, there will be no fireworks as part of the 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore. The Daily Caller is reporting that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem received a letter Thursday (January 12) from the National Park Service (NPS) rejecting her request for Independence Day fireworks at the national monument in the Black Hills.
Even With SDSU Win, The Jacks Backseat To North Dakota State
Yeah, we know, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Are National Champions. SDSU roughed up NDSU in Frisco, Texas last weekend 45-21. In fact, South Dakota State has won 3 straight games against North Dakota State. Something that doesn't sit well with Bison fans all over the state of North Dakota.
Do You Recognize These 10 Iowa Fugitives On The Run?
Crime never takes a vacation. You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to be alert and to just always let someone know where you are going.
Worst Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Counties for Traffic Deaths
It's a disturbing trend on America's highways and roads - more and more people are dying behind the wheel. According to Stacker, the most recent numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System show that traffic fatalities rose more than seven percent in 2020 to nearly 39,000 across the country.
sdstandardnow.com
As 2023 session opens, Republicans attack freedom with bill aiming to outlaw ranked choice voting
Less than 24 hours into the South Dakota 2023 legislative session, the first assault on your freedom has been filed. Ironic because on Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and other Republicans bragged about our state being the “Freest in the Country.”. The bill was filed by Republicans who don’t really...
