(NEXSTAR) – Without a winner on Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.35 billion, becoming the second-largest in the game’s history. But with millions of tickets expected to be purchased ahead of Friday’s drawing (there were more than 6.1 million winning tickets at all eight other prize levels for Tuesday’s drawing alone), is it possible to sway the odds of claiming the jackpot?

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO