What song is in ‘The Last Of Us’ episode one?
HBO’s The Last Of Us faithfully adapts the acclaimed video game into a prestige post-apocalyptic drama series. Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by a deadly infection.
‘M3GAN’ review: robot on the rampage is a new horror icon
Can you create an icon, or does an icon have to be anointed by fans? This grisly and hilarious horror flick – already a huge hit in the US – suggests the former is possible with the right ingredients and a light touch. Director Gerard Johnstone recently told NME that he wanted the title character, a killer doll who follows in the footsteps of genre legends Annabelle and Chucky, to be “an icon in her own right”. This could easily have smacked of trying too hard, but Johnstone really seems to have pulled it off.
Watch the trailer for the final season of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’
Wu-Tang Clan have shared a trailer for the final season of their biographical drama series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which is set to air on Hulu in just over a month. Created by Wu-Tang member RZA in tandem with screenwriter Alex Tse, the show was initially pegged as a 10-episode miniseries, chronicling the earliest days of the legendary rap collective. Airing in late 2019, it was an immediate smash-hit, and a second season was greenlit to stream in 2021.
Get a first look at Elijah Wood in ‘Yellowjackets’ with new trailer
Showtime has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming second season of Yellowjackets, giving fans their first look at Elijah Wood’s Walter – check it out below. The second season of Yellowjackets is set to premiere March 24 and introduces citizen detective Walter, played by Elijah Wood. In the new clip, Wood’s character can be seen alongside Christina Ricci’s Misty. “Kidnapping, cults, death. Your friendships are a little more complicated than most,” he says to her.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Custody Battle Brewing After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
"It'll be a cold day in hell before he gives up custody of those children."
Michael Jackson’s estate pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Michael Jackson‘s estate has paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her death yesterday (January 12). Presley, who passed away hours after she had been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, was married to Michael Jackson for 18 months in 1994, before she went on to marry actor Nicolas Cage in 2002. She famously appeared in Jackson’s video for 1995 hit single ‘You Are Not Alone’.
Julia Roberts discovers she’s not actually a Roberts
Julia Roberts has discovered that her surname isn’t actually Roberts. The Pretty Woman star took part in latest season of the Finding Your Roots TV show from Ancestry. The series sees Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr use genealogical detective work and DNA analysis to help stars discover their family trees.
Margot Robbie admits she was “very emo” as a teen and still loves heavy metal
Margot Robbie has once again spoken about her love of Slipknot and other heavy metal bands. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show last night (January 13) to promote her new film Babylon, Robbie revealed that while she “wasn’t [a] full goth” as a teenager, she was “very emo”.
Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive has died
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died aged 69. Taking to Twitter to announce the news, his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman wrote: “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side.
Who plays Ellie in ‘The Last Of Us’?
The Last Of Us is the first HBO series based on a video game, with a new cast taking on roles previously portrayed through motion capture. The series is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, who served as a writer and co-director on the 2013 original game from developer Naughty Dog.
What time is ‘The Last Of Us’ on HBO and Sky?
HBO’s highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last Of Us premieres this month. Based on the acclaimed 2013 video game from developer Naughty Dog, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly infection. The series is created...
Disney+ announces release date for romance K-drama ‘Call It Love’
Disney+ has announced a release date for its forthcoming original K-drama Call It Love, starring Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang. According to a press release, Call It Love will premiere exclusively on the streaming service beginning February 22. The series will follow Sim Woojoo (played by Lee), who is kicked out of her family home by her father’s mistress. Over the course of the series, Woojoo ends up falling in love with Dongjin (played by Kim), the son of her father’s mistress.
How many episodes are in ‘The Last Of Us’?
KISS have an “awful lot of material” for more ‘Off The Soundboard’ releases
KISS’ official bootleg series ‘Off The Soundboard’ doesn’t seem likely to end any time soon, as Gene Simmons has revealed the band still have an “awful lot of material” to mine from. The series was kicked off in June of 2021, when KISS released...
Evan Peters’ ‘Dahmer’ Golden Globes win criticised by mother of serial killer’s victim
Evan Peters’ win at the Golden Globes 2023 for the controversial Netflix hit series, Dahmer, has been criticised. Peters picked up the award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie for playing the infamous American serial killer. However, the actor’s lauded performance as Dahmer has caused consternation among many since it arrived on the streaming service in 2022.
Lana Del Rey delays ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, shares tracklist and alt artwork
Lana Del Rey has delayed her upcoming ninth album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and shared the tracklist alongside some alternative album artwork – check it out below. Originally scheduled for release March 10, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel...
Chumbawamba turn down £30,000 for music to be used in new Jeremy Clarkson show
Chumbawamba have turned down £30,000 for their music to be used in a trailer for a new Jeremy Clarkson TV show. The band’s guitarist Boff Whalley revealed on Twitter that they had declined the lucrative offer. “I can’t tell you how much satisfaction that gave us,” he wrote.
‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland charged with domestic violence
Justin Roiland, a co-creator and star of the animated series Rick and Morty, has been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. As NBC News reports, Roiland appeared in court on Thursday (January 12) for a pre-trial hearing. He was charged in Orange County, California in May 2020 with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury, and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in October 2020.
Listen to Hemlocke Springs’ new single ‘stranger danger!’
Hemlocke Springs has today (January 13) released ‘stranger danger!’, the follow-up single to her viral 2022 hit ‘girlfriend’. ‘stranger danger!’ sees Springs ruminate on the dangers of capitalism over a propulsive self-produced beat. “Eat, work, and obey,” she sings between shrieks, “adding on to debts I can’t repay”. In an Instagram post announcing the single, Springs wrote: “Probably the most stressed I’ve been in a minute, but the product is fruitful”. Listen to ‘stranger danger!’ below.
