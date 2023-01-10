ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gotham Gazette

Rental Housing Can't Be Reserved for the Wealthy: New York Must Regulate the Application Process

If Mayor Eric Adams wants to solve New York City's housing crisis, he must challenge some of the city's most powerful players: landlords. The absurd demands that landlords place on renters is one major part of New York City’s housing crisis that simply does not get enough attention. The standards many landlords use to confirm whether prospective tenants qualify for housing need massive reform and are often as much of a concern – and barrier – as rental prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nathalie writer

Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New York

These restaurants are known for their delicious Chinese dishes and range from upscale fine-dining establishments to casual neighborhood spots. The list includes a variety of Chinese cuisine styles, including Szechuan, seafood, and vegetarian options. Some of the restaurants on the list are known for their spicy dishes, while others are known for their innovative and modern twists on traditional Chinese cuisine. All of these restaurants have received high ratings and positive reviews from diners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

When Rent Prices Rose, This New Yorker Found a 320-Square-Foot Steal in Brooklyn

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Muralist and artist Maggie Antalek has been renting this 320-square-foot one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for six months. "This past spring, like many New Yorkers, I got the rug pulled out from under me and was forced to move out of an apartment I loved due to a drastic price increase ($1200 per month)."
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New laws will remove thousands of NYC Airbnb listings

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Strict new laws that the City of New York plans to implement soon will remove thousands of listings from Airbnb and other short-term rental websites making it harder for hosts to rent out. The city’s argument is that it will improve the housing crisis, but hosts say it will remove […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Times Square | Plaza in New York City, New York

It's not for nothing that Times Square, the area at the intersection of Broadway and Seventh Avenue, is known as the center of the universe. This crossroads is one of the busiest in the world. It is famous for its giant screens with advertisements and the amazingly bright storefronts. It is one of the best places to go shopping in New York since the stores in Times Square are flagship stores, that is, stores with all the brand's collections and even with products that you will not find anywhere else.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cssny.org

Good Cause for Alarm: Rents Are Rising for Low-Income Tenants in Unregulated Apartments

2022 was a brutal year for rents in New York. Rents went up nearly universally. While rent stabilized tenants had limits on how much their rents could rise, market-rate tenants had none — in large part because the state Legislature failed to pass Good Cause, a bill that would allow tenants to challenge unconscionably large rent increases in court.[1] For nearly 378,000 New York City market rate tenants with household incomes under $50,000, such rent increases could very well mean eviction and potentially homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Rents slipping nationally, but Manhattan landlords won’t budge

December marked the fourth straight month in which rents declined nationally, but landlords in Manhattan continued to hold the line. After peaking at $4,150 in July, the median rent in the borough has bounced between $4,000 and $4,100 ever since, according to reports by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

In State of the State Speech, Governor Hochul Backs Mayor Adams New York City Housing Agenda

Mayor Eric Adams’ ambitious plan to build half a million homes in New York City received a major boost from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State speech on Tuesday.  Greg David, The City This article was originally published on Jan 10 4:43pm EST by THE CITY In her address — the second […] The post In State of the State Speech, Governor Hochul Backs Mayor Adams New York City Housing Agenda appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Value retail chain Five Below to open a third Staten Island location

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Value retail chain Five Below, which offers a cache of bargain products priced between $1 and $5, is expanding its Staten Island presence, opening another location at the Forest Avenue Shoppers Town complex in Port Richmond. According to signage posted outside the strip mall’s 1481 Forest Ave. address, the new store is “coming soon,” and the company is currently in the process of hiring staff.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Raj guleria

Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
BROOKLYN, NY
GoLocalProv

More Cost-Cutting for Compass — Dumping Its NYC HQ

The Real Deal reported that real-estate company Compass was looking to sublease its 89,000-square-foot office space at 90 Fifth Avenue near Union Square on Thursday. The same day, Compass also announced it was conducting its third round of layoffs this year; in an SEC filing, the company wrote that layoffs would “allow for a path to achieve positive free cash flow in 2023.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Community Policy