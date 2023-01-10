It's a trite one but it is true. "I want" doesn't get. How about "we want"?. A small selection of Assassin's Creed fans are debating Ubisoft's decision to set the next game in Baghdad in the Islamic Golden Age. Mirage is ticking a lot of boxes for players - starting as a street orphan and learning the lessons of the Creed, sticking to stealth over action, and sharing freerunning similarities with Unity. It's even ditched the much-maligned modern-day scenes that are interspersed between the stuff that you actually bought the game for. I did like the non-descript vending machine "food" and "coffee" you could find in the Abstergo offices in Black Flag, though.

