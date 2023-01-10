Read full article on original website
Related
Ubisoft says new Assassin's Creed is smaller because Valhalla was stupidly big
With so many new Assassin’s Creed games on the horizon, it’d be understandable if you were worried about how much of your free time was going to be taken up playing them. Thankfully though, it sounds like the next title will be a bit gentler when it comes to its runtime.
Assassin's Creed fans help dad find the perfect game for his autistic daughter
Just in case you needed some wholesome news for this fine Wednesday morning, one dad has thanked Assassin’s Creed fans for helping him find a game for his autistic daughter to play, saying that they’ve given both him and his kid “a great gift”. On Reddit...
Assassin's Creed fans baffled the OG game hasn't been remade yet
It's a trite one but it is true. "I want" doesn't get. How about "we want"?. A small selection of Assassin's Creed fans are debating Ubisoft's decision to set the next game in Baghdad in the Islamic Golden Age. Mirage is ticking a lot of boxes for players - starting as a street orphan and learning the lessons of the Creed, sticking to stealth over action, and sharing freerunning similarities with Unity. It's even ditched the much-maligned modern-day scenes that are interspersed between the stuff that you actually bought the game for. I did like the non-descript vending machine "food" and "coffee" you could find in the Abstergo offices in Black Flag, though.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
Modern Warfare 2's latest update has 'broken' the game, oops
Do you remember that scene from The Simpsons where Sideshow Bob is surrounded by rakes? Seemingly no matter where he steps he'll step on a rake slamming straight into his noggin again and again. Not only is this obviously top tier comedy, it's what I'm reminded of when I read Infinity Ward and Activision's latest decisions about Call of Duty.
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
Mass Effect’s ‘I should go’ is the most important line in the games
I was fascinated by Mass Effect when I was younger. For me, this series of games was one of the first instances where I saw a woman in charge. A woman in charge who could be diplomatic, volatile, irresistible and remembered depending on how the player chose to solve different quandaries in this grand threat to the galaxy. Combine that with a curiosity for sci-fi and the RPG’s flimsy excuse to put magical powers in the game, and I was there.
Skyrim mod totally overhauls the game's NPCs, making them more beautiful than ever
Just in case you thought modders had run out of ways to improve Skyrim, think again. One new mod transforms all the NPCs into even more beautiful versions of themselves, and it's genuinely brilliant. As reported by DSOGaming, modder ‘ace’ (via Nexus Mods) has created the “High Poly True To...
Hogwarts Legacy confirms 60fps mode for consoles
Counting down to the release of Hogwarts Legacy isn’t the easiest task. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC owners are less than one month away from getting their hands on the title. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One folk will then have to wait until April, with Nintendo Switch owners trailing behind in July. It’s certainly not a conventional rollout.
Video games were the most popular form of entertainment in 2022 by far
Last year, gaming was once again the largest home entertainment sector in the UK, having earned around £4.66 billion (around $5.66 billion) in revenue according to The Digital Entertainment and Retail Association’s 2022 report (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz). ERA’s report estimates that across music, video and video games sales, the...
Xbox Series S gets second price hike in six months
It’s bad news for gamers in India - Xbox Series S consoles are about to get even more expensive. Unfortunately, gaming has never been a budget-friendly hobby. In fact, an old Toys R Us ad from 1996 has been doing the rounds online recently, reminding us of just that. But when consoles cost hundreds, and building up a good library of games often costs even more, the news that things are about to get even worse is never going to go down well.
GTA 6 announcement trailer leaked ahead of official reveal
Grand Theft Auto VI is on the way - that much we know. What remains a mystery is exactly when it’s coming, and it sure does feel like we’ve been waiting forever. When a full reveal does arrive, I truly think it’ll have the power to break the internet - and according to one insider, that day could be very soon.
Hogwarts Legacy is Steam's best-selling game right now
We’re still a way off Hogwarts Legacy’s release, especially if you’re not a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S owner, but that hasn’t stopped the game from dominating the year’s early sales charts. Hogwarts Legacy is already the top-selling PlayStation 5 game of 2023. It’s...
Gears Of War is finally getting a new game
If you’re a Gears of War fan, I commend your patience. It’s been three years since Gears 5 released and Gears 6 is nowhere to be seen. Admittedly, the delay is down to the fact that The Coalition are switching over to Unreal Engine 5 but still, fans need their content fix.
Hogwarts Legacy players freak out that game has been delayed again
Fans are concerned that Hogwarts Legacy could face yet another delay after a concerning update to its Steam page. Hogwarts Legacy has been a long time coming. The wizarding world RPG has already been delayed multiple times - it was just last month that we got the news that the previous-gen console versions of the game (PS4 and Xbox One) were being pushed back until 4 April. For PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC owners, things were still on track for the 10 February release date, but fans are now concerned that there could be trouble ahead for PC users.
The Last Of Us fans mod Bella Ramsey into the game
The Last of Us, an epic game telling the stories of how far survivors would go for those they love in an apocalyptic United States, is now going to reach brand new fans in its upcoming HBO show. Obviously, the levels of hype are nearing the stratosphere, and modders have added actor Bella Ramsey, who is playing Ellie, into the remade Part I and Part II and fans are delighted with the final product.
The Witcher 3: Blood And Wine hailed as 'one of the best gaming experiences out there'
Thanks to the release of The Witcher 3’s new-gen update, everyone is once again full of love for Geralt’s latest video game adventure. The internet has never been short on praise for The Witcher 3, but gamers on Reddit are now sharing their love for the Blood and Wine DLC. Previously hailed as “DLC done right”, some users now think that it's “better than the main game”.
Hogwarts Legacy has a ton of PlayStation-exclusive content
We’re just one month away from the release of Hogwarts Legacy which, as I’m sure you’re aware, is a game that’s proving to be very controversial. In recent years, many Wizarding World fans have been left feeling alienated by franchise creator JK Rowling’s transphobic comments leading many to boycott the game. That’s not all though. Some fans are also less than impressed with the amount of PlayStation-exclusive content.
Gamers are desperate for a new Guitar Hero game, and we agree
There was a time where every shop's video game section was filled to the brim with various plastic instrument peripherals. Gamers’ homes were overflowing with the things. Truly, you’d think that there were more guitar-shaped gaming accessories out there than actual guitars. What a time to be alive.
GAMINGbible
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 2