Maine State

WPFO

Maine's Hire A Vet results released

Maine's annual Hire A Vet campaign was another success this year. The results of the annual event have been released now with nearly 200 veterans finding a new job in the last year. The state says 186 veterans were hired across in-person and virtual events. The goal was 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days.
MAINE STATE
More than 50,000 Mainers to get check for unclaimed property

More than 50,000 Mainers will soon be getting a check from the state treasurer's office for unclaimed property. The Maine treasurer says they were able to match data from names and addresses on Governor Janet Mills' inflation relief program to people who have unclaimed property, totaling about $4 million. They...
Deadline to sign up for Affordable Health Insurance through CoverME is today

Today is the deadline to sign up for affordable health insurance through the state's online marketplace. CoverME.gov offers Mainers options to find affordable health insurance. The site also allows you to compare private plans and apply for financial assistance. They offer individual insurance plans from Anthem, Community Health Options, Harvard...
Maine wardens say to consider all bodies of water unsafe right now

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Ice fishermen usually look forward to January 1. It's traditionally the kickoff to the season, but not this year. "That date has since come and gone and ice conditions just aren't there where they normally would be," Warden Lieutenant Jason Luce said. Maine's warmer than usual winter has...
High school basketball could have major classification changes

PORTLAND (WGME) -- High school basketball in Maine could possibly have big classification changes coming next season. Earlier this week, the MPA said there could be possible classification changes for high school football, soccer and volleyball. Now, its looking like basketball is joining that list of sports. The MPA's basketball...
New Hampshire man arrested after motor vehicle pursuit

A New Hampshire man was arrested on Friday after reckless driving and fleeing from troopers on Interstate 93, according to NH State Police. At approximately 10:28 on Friday night, a New Hampshire state trooper attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for reckless driving. The operator of the vehicle did not stop for the troopers emergency lights and sirens and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on I-93 south and into the city of Manchester where the operator exited the interstate.
MANCHESTER, NH

