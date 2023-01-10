Read full article on original website
WPFO
Maine's Hire A Vet results released
Maine's annual Hire A Vet campaign was another success this year. The results of the annual event have been released now with nearly 200 veterans finding a new job in the last year. The state says 186 veterans were hired across in-person and virtual events. The goal was 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days.
'It just didn't feel right:' Solar contractor issue leads Maine families to contact I-Team
SANFORD (WGME) -- Trying to go green has left at least two Maine families in the red, after they claim a local residential solar contractor failed to follow through with their projects. "It is a hit on the budget," Sanford resident David Martin said. "We didn't plan for this." Martin...
More than 50,000 Mainers to get check for unclaimed property
More than 50,000 Mainers will soon be getting a check from the state treasurer's office for unclaimed property. The Maine treasurer says they were able to match data from names and addresses on Governor Janet Mills' inflation relief program to people who have unclaimed property, totaling about $4 million. They...
Deadline to sign up for Affordable Health Insurance through CoverME is today
Today is the deadline to sign up for affordable health insurance through the state's online marketplace. CoverME.gov offers Mainers options to find affordable health insurance. The site also allows you to compare private plans and apply for financial assistance. They offer individual insurance plans from Anthem, Community Health Options, Harvard...
Maine wardens say to consider all bodies of water unsafe right now
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Ice fishermen usually look forward to January 1. It's traditionally the kickoff to the season, but not this year. "That date has since come and gone and ice conditions just aren't there where they normally would be," Warden Lieutenant Jason Luce said. Maine's warmer than usual winter has...
Rain and wind come to an end, winter weather chances this weekend in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Rain and wind will gradually come to an end on Friday. Temperatures will be very mild. Cooler weather moves in this weekend, and there are some more wintry weather chances as we head into the second half of the weekend and early next week. While most of us...
High school basketball could have major classification changes
PORTLAND (WGME) -- High school basketball in Maine could possibly have big classification changes coming next season. Earlier this week, the MPA said there could be possible classification changes for high school football, soccer and volleyball. Now, its looking like basketball is joining that list of sports. The MPA's basketball...
New Hampshire man arrested after motor vehicle pursuit
A New Hampshire man was arrested on Friday after reckless driving and fleeing from troopers on Interstate 93, according to NH State Police. At approximately 10:28 on Friday night, a New Hampshire state trooper attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for reckless driving. The operator of the vehicle did not stop for the troopers emergency lights and sirens and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on I-93 south and into the city of Manchester where the operator exited the interstate.
