capcity.news
Cheyenne could see snow today, in coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents could be in store for some light snowfall later today, the National Weather Service predicts. According to the NWS forecast, there’s a 40% chance of snow beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into the night. More snowfall is then expected to begin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning.
capcity.news
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have warm start to the weekend before snow returns
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect a warm weekend before snow possibly returns, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 13, will be mostly sunny with a high of 53 and southwest winds at 10–15 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 31, and there will be west-southwest winds at around 10 mph.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/6/23–1/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/6/23–1/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/12/23–1/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Cowgirls surge past San Jose State
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Wyoming Cowgirls pulled out a tough, defensive battle Saturday afternoon on the road, defeating San Jose State 64-48. Emily Mellema was the only Cowgirl in double figures with 12, but five others scored eight or more in the victory. The first quarter was disjointed...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Dustin Bruckner – Strangulation of...
capcity.news
Abstract artist to feature art tour at Laramie County Library next week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library announced it will host an artwork tour from abstract artist Jennie Kiessling on Thursday, Jan. 19. Kiessling is an artist from Chicago who specializes in history and theories of abstraction. She has taught art education classes at the University of Wyoming and previously served as Communications Coordinator for the Wyoming Arts Council.
capcity.news
(OPINION) The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (1/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I love to brag on our city staff. This week we got good news from our auditor, MHP, on our city audit. In a work session, McGee, Hearne and Paiz Partner Stephanie Pickering gave us the results from her team spending months going over the city books. I am proud to say we got a very clean audit again this year. Robin Lockman is our city treasurer; she and her team work year round to make sure your money is well taken care of. I am so proud of our team and the results their work has produced.
