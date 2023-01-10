ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville police investigates social media threat against middle school

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Police said they will have extra officers at a Bartlesville school because of a student threat.

The Bartlesville Police Department said the extra police presence on Tuesday, and also seen on Monday, is due to a social media threat made by a juvenile to Central Middle School.

Police said the juvenile in question has been suspended and the investigation is ongoing.

KRMG

KRMG

