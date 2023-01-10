Bartlesville police investigates social media threat against middle school

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Police said they will have extra officers at a Bartlesville school because of a student threat.

The Bartlesville Police Department said the extra police presence on Tuesday, and also seen on Monday, is due to a social media threat made by a juvenile to Central Middle School.

Police said the juvenile in question has been suspended and the investigation is ongoing.

©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.