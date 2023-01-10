Read full article on original website
Why Carbs Are Not Your Enemy
Thanks to diet culture, for the longest time, it was believed that too many carbohydrates were the culprit for weight gain, and cutting carbs was the key to losing weight. However, research and experts alike have repeatedly debunked any misinformation spread on carbs, including weight gain, which is caused by overeating too many calories among other factors.
7 Natural Sleep Aids to Try Instead of Melatonin
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Being sleep deprived is more than just uncomfortable -- it also affects every aspect of your health. Sleep plays a role in strengthening your immune system, repairing muscle tissue, promoting memory and knowledge retention and even bolstering your mental health. Despite being so essential to our overall health and well-being, one-third of adults suffer from insomnia symptoms. And if you're one of them, getting that all-important shuteye may seem impossible at times. Even the classic tricks, like reading in another room and turning off blue light, can prove ineffective.
You Might Want to Throw Away Your Leftover Rice
If you're looking to do some advance meal prep in the new year, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But you might want to rethink eating that leftover rice after a few days. You could be saving your stomach from food poisoning.
Get 25% Off Sitewide and Two Free Dream Pillows With a Mattress Purchase at Helix
For Martin Luther King weekend, Helix is running a sale for 25% off sitewide, plus two free dream pillows with a mattress purchase. Helix is one of CNET's best mattresses because of its comfort layers and support for all kinds of sleepers, including side sleepers. During this sale, you have...
Save $100 On Eight Sleep's Cutting-Edge Pod 3 Smart Mattress
Considering that we spend roughly one-third of our lives in bed, it's worth investing a great mattress that's going to help you get better rest at night. And if you want premium comfort, and are willing to pay for it, then we've got a mattress deal you won't want to miss. Eight Sleep hasn't wrapped up its New Year sale quite yet, and you still have a chance to save $100 on it's cutting-edge Pod 3 mattress, which drops the price of a queen-size down to $3,295. Plus, you can save $50 on the matching Pod 3 cover. This sale runs until Tuesday, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
How Health Tech Wants to Change the Way We Age
While antiquated devices meant for older adults may have fallen out of fashion, the need for new ways to stay healthy as you grow older is more "in" than ever. At CES 2023, companies added to a growing market of health tech that are attempting to make the business of growing old more seamless than ever.
Making Distilled Water at Home Is Easy and Free. Here's How to Do It in 5 Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You can use distilled water in many different ways around the house -- from medical to cosmetic purposes. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. Of course, you could always buy distilled water at your local grocery store or on Amazon, but considering how easy it is to make, you should try doing it yourself at home. Not to mention, you'll save money by replacing the store-bought stuff with your own homemade distilled water. All you'll need are things you probably already have: two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.
Get a Better Night's Rest and Save Up to 50% Off Casper Sleep Accessories
Casper has made a name for itself in the realm of mattresses and anything sleep-related over the past decade. It's not a surprise: the company delivers quality sleep products that we've enjoyed and rated highly. If you're not quite in search of a new mattress but want to grab some...
Ditch Your Hanes T-Shirt and Shop Sustainable Basics at Terra Thread
If you're in need of basic t-shirts, hoodies and more then look no further than Terra Thread's latest launch. The sustainable brand known primarily for their backpacks and totes are now delving into the world of fashion with the launch of their Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) Cotton Essentials. The new...
Naturally Produce More Dopamine and Serotonin to Enjoy a Happier 2023
This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. It's a new year and maybe that means you're trying to adjust your mindset for a happier, healthier year. Considering all the stresses brought in 2022 -- interest rate hikes, surging rent prices and skyrocketing prices -- that might not be the easiest thing. It can feel hard to be really happy when there's a lot of stressful things going on in the world.
