soultracks.com
George White of hit R&B group The Dynamics dies
(January 5, 2023) We are sad to belatedly report the passing of classic soul singer George White of The Dynamics. White was the falsetto lead vocalist for the group, which had a series of moderate hits in the 60s and early 70s. Consisting of White, along with Zeke Harris, Fred...
NME
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
Digital Music News
Bonnaroo Announces Over 100-Act 2023 Lineup — Headliners Include Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters
Organizers have officially revealed the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup, including headliners Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters. Superfly and AC Entertainment unveiled the more than 100-act lineup for Bonnaroo 2023, which is expected to kick off on June 15th, this morning. Sponsored by companies including Verizon, Hulu (which will livestream the event), PayPal, and Corona Extra, the four-day festival has likewise booked Baby Keem (Kendrick Lamar’s cousin), Vulfpeck, Franz Ferdinand, Three 6 Mafia, Lil Nas X, Korn, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, and the Pixies, to name some.
Watch Nickelback sing The Beatles, AC/DC, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2 while playing a lyric association game
Nickelback show off their vocal chops during a game where they must sing a song acapella containing a certain lyric
Paramore, Foo Fighters, the Lumineers to Headline 2023 Boston Calling Festival
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. After canceling their appearance at the event last year following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters will return to Boston Calling as the Friday night headliner for the 2023 iteration kicking off on May 26. The three-day festival also tapped the Lumineers to headline on Saturday and Paramore on Sunday. Scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Allston, Massachusetts, Boston Calling will also welcome performances from Niall Horan, Alanis Morissette, Bleachers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the National, Maren...
20 Landmark Albums Turning 50 in 2023
Little did artists know then, but the year 1973 would give birth to some of modern day’s most influential works. It was a year that saw unprecedented amounts of experimental prog-rock releases, impressive debuts, unforgettable follow-ups, and overall landmark albums. Now, those albums are celebrating their golden anniversary. Here...
As Foo Fighters Announce Their Return to Touring, Who Might Play Drums?
As rumored, the Foo Fighters, who suffered the agonizing loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, will be hitting the road this spring: the Boston Calling and Sonic Temple festivals in May and the Bonnaroo Festival in June were announced on Tuesday, and more dates are likely to follow. But the big question remains: Who will be playing drums? Hawkins, who joined Foo Fighters in 1997 and died suddenly of undisclosed causes last March when the band was on tour in South America, was not only a stellar drummer but also an outsized personality: With his long blond hair and flamboyant...
Simplicity and Raw Vocals of Sister Rosetta Tharp’s “This Train”
“The Godmother of Rock and Roll” and “The Original Soul Sister”: are the titles Sister Rosette Tharpe has received throughout her music career as she released several hit songs, including “This Train.”. Sister Rosetta Tharpe was one of the first and greatest gospel music artists who...
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Phish Plot West Coast Tour
Phish will return to the road this spring with a short run of West Coast dates in April. The trek will kick off with two gigs at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on April 14 and 15. After that, the band will play three shows at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California — April 17 through 19 — followed by three shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, April 21 through 23. Fans can request tickets starting now through Monday, Jan. 16, at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets will officially go on sale to the general public on Jan. 20 at...
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies at 45
Jeremiah Green, the longtime Modest Mouse drummer, has died, the band announced. Green’s bandmates had recently disclosed that Green was undergoing treatment for cancer. Jeremiah Green was 45 years old. Green co-founded Modest Mouse with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in Washington in the early 1990s. As...
The FADER
Daughter announce first new music in seven years
Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
Country Trio McBride & the Ride on Recording Again for the First Time in 20 Years: 'We All Have the Passion'
"It's just amazing how easy something like this comes back together when everybody is talented on their own," Billy Thomas tells PEOPLE. "We knew what we had" It was 2002 when '90s supergroup McBride & The Ride last recorded an album together. At the time, there was no streaming, no social media and virtually no chance to score a country hit without radio support. "We released our version of The Who song 'Squeeze Box,' and they just didn't think that was the right message to put on the radio at the time,"...
NME
Ben Gibbard believes new Postal Service music “would be a disappointment”
The Postal Service‘s Ben Gibbard says he believes that new music from the beloved side-project “would be a disappointment”. Death Cab For Cutie on their new album ‘Asphalt Meadows’: “This feels like a new band”. Later this year, the band – Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello...
Iggy Pop Reveals His Favorite ‘Raw Power’ Track
Looking back at The Stooges’ landmark album, Raw Power, nearly 50 years since its release, Iggy Pop revealed that his favorite track from the album was always “Shake Appeal.”. Released in February 7, 1973, Raw Power exploded with the bashing proto-punk of “Search and Destroy,” but it’s the...
The FADER
Yo La Tengo share new song “Aselestine”
Yo La Tengo’s 16th studio album, This Stupid World, arrives in 30 short days. And today (January 11), the stalwart avant-rock trio have shared its second offering. “Aselestine,” which follows the record’s November lead single, “Fallout,” is a sweet but somber cut led by Georgia Hubley’s cloudy vocal melody. She laments the loss of a troubled yet somehow saintly figure whose tangible absence on the track is both literal — through lyrics like “I wait for you / It’s not the same” — and atmospheric, dwelling in the misty synth that surrounds the simple acoustic guitar strumming, reserved bass line, and nearly invisible drums behind her voice.
hypebeast.com
Enigmatic British Producer Jai Paul to Make Live Debut at Coachella 2023
London-based producer and part owner of the The Paul Institute, Jai Paul is set to perform twice at Coachella 2023 — and they will be the musician’s first-ever live performances. Jai Paul, who has garnered a cult following since the demo release of his song “BTSTU” in 2010,...
The 34 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023
A new year means a new batch of albums to which we can look forward. Some, like Gorillaz’s Cracker Island, feel like they’ve been on the way for as long as we can remember. While others, like Mac DeMarco’s Five Easy Hot Dogs and Popcaan’s Great Is He, seem to have taken us happily by surprise. And, of course, there are the records shrouded in mystery, the ones we hope to see, that feel as likely to drop tomorrow as they are to stay locked away at the studio—we’re looking at you, Rihanna, Cardi B, and Normani. Here are some of the most anticipated albums of 2023. (As of January 9, all release dates have been confirmed. But as usual, everything is subject to change.)
Muse's Matt Bellamy: "We always had this love for eighties metal"
Matt Bellamy on how Muse's explosive Will Of The People album was created – with inspiration coming from Iron Maiden
Real Ones Fret Over Future of the Earth on 13th Album ‘Love Your Mother’
Drawn to the continuous plight of the environment, Real Ones began piecing together their next narrative of songs, a musical letter to Mother Earth. Recorded mostly live over four days in 2021 at the Norwegian band’s old Fram Studio, adjacent to the harbor in their hometown of Bergen, Norway, Real Ones shifted away from the more pop-produced renderings of their 2018 release Hey Future, Hey Past, and returned to a more familiar musical space on their 13th album Love Your Mother.
