Wyoming State

ROCK 96.7

The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper

Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

‘A Volatile Year’ : 2023 Report Published for Wyoming Oil & Gas Industry

The immediate future is good for the oil and gas industry in Wyoming. However, the market is unable to find stable footing with daily price swings for both oil and gas and day-to-day uncertainty that delays increased capital expenditures and dissuades investors, according to the annual summary report for oil and gas in Wyoming that was recently published by the Wyoming State Geological Survey.
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4

Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Are You Super Excited For Wyoming Game & Fish Summer Camps?

We may have just started Winter of 2023, but it's never too early to start thinking about what summer activities you'd like to do for your family. Wyoming's summer activities seem to be almost endless, with camping, hiking, biking, exploring, learning, traveling and sightseeing, all right here in our backyard.
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

Casper, WY
