MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people were shot in McKees Rocks on Wednesday afternoon. Allegheny County police said officers found two men and a boy with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting on Valley Street and Copeland just before 4 p.m. All three were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive, police said."The juvenile came running through the houses, running up towards us. He needed help, he needed help. I put him on the ground and tried to calm him down," said Good Samaritan Pat Bosetti, who found the victim on Singer Avenue. "He just kept saying 'I'm shot, I'm shot. Help me, help me.' We tried to help him, we called 911 right away. A neighbor came out with a belt, put it on his arm. I held a tourniquet, another lady held a rag on his leg, tried to calm him down." County police are initiating the investigation. There's been no word on any suspects. Bosetti said he heard at least 15 shots and saw one person running away. His son with him said he saw two people running. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

MCKEES ROCKS, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO