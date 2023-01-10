Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Man wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly attacking woman in North Fayette
NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - North Fayette Township police are looking for a man wanted on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. Officers found the victim after they were called to the area of Steubenville Pike and Route 980 for a crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said the woman told her John Diamond III punched her in the face several times and used a knife to slash and puncture her head, face, hand, wrist and legs while they were parked at a pull-off area by Route 22/30.Diamond then stole her purse and ran away, leaving her at the scene, police said. He's facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.Anyone with information about where Diamond might be is asked to contact North Fayette Township police by calling Allegheny County 911.
Sheriff’s Department releases statement following large police presence at a West Virginia Walmart
WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, January 6, 2023, law enforcement received a 911 call from inside the Walmart located in Weston. The caller advised there was a subject allegedly making threats inside the store. A large presence of law enforcement...
Judge gives jail time in animal dog dragging case
A humane agent with Animal Charity described the injuries an 18-month-old dog suffered when he was dragged along an East Side street in May.
Laurel Highlands teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Laurel Highlands teacher is under investigation after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.The district called police in to investigate after a serious allegation against one of their teachers was brought to their attention. Rumors started flying around the high school within the last month of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student.When officials got wind of this, they conducted their own investigation. They aren't commenting on what they found but said they believed it needed a deeper look.Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Jesse Wallace III sent the following statement Friday afternoon: "In response to our meeting today, please be aware that the Laurel Highlands School District was recently made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher. Upon further investigation, the district felt that the expertise and investigative resources of the PSP are warranted to investigate the matter further." The incident is currently under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.Sources tell KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz they don't want any details of the investigation getting out.
Boulder police announce suspect in custody following stabbing on Valmont Road
Police in Boulder announced Sunday an investigation is underway following a stabbing that was reported on Valmont Road.Authorities say, at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers received a report of an adult male suffering from stab wounds that were inflicted by a family member. The incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and family member.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Boulder police identified the suspect as Victor Zavala-Castro, 18, who was taken into custody at the scene. Police say Castro was booked into the county jail on a felony charge of first-degree assault. Investigators say there is no active threat following the arrest. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067.
4th teen shot in Pittsburgh in last 5 days
Pittsburgh Police are investigating another shooting involving a juvenile. This occurred just after midnight in Beechview, where officers found the 14-year-old in a home in the 2000 block of Broadway avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.
3 shot in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people were shot in McKees Rocks on Wednesday afternoon. Allegheny County police said officers found two men and a boy with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting on Valley Street and Copeland just before 4 p.m. All three were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive, police said."The juvenile came running through the houses, running up towards us. He needed help, he needed help. I put him on the ground and tried to calm him down," said Good Samaritan Pat Bosetti, who found the victim on Singer Avenue. "He just kept saying 'I'm shot, I'm shot. Help me, help me.' We tried to help him, we called 911 right away. A neighbor came out with a belt, put it on his arm. I held a tourniquet, another lady held a rag on his leg, tried to calm him down." County police are initiating the investigation. There's been no word on any suspects. Bosetti said he heard at least 15 shots and saw one person running away. His son with him said he saw two people running. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
