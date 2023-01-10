Tom Hanks: It was 'magnificent,' 'satisfying' to go grumpy in 'Man Called Otto'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks says the character he plays in the new movie, A Man Called Otto , is the "crank" in the neighborhood who says, "Get off my lawn!"
"There's a reason he is this way and there is the [character played by] the fabulous Mariana Trevino -- who is a huge, huge, huge actor in Mexico -- who moves across the street and all hell busts loose," the 66-year-old actor said on Monday's Late Show with Stephen Colbert .
Hanks, who has the reputation of being one of the nicest people in Hollywood, admitted it was "magnificent" and "satisfying" to play a grumpy guy.
"When I'm around the house [in real life], everyone knows I've gone off the deep end when I begin a conversation with this phrase, 'Let me get this straight...' 'Oh, here goes Dad!'" he joked.
The film is an adaptation of the novel, A Man Called Ove , by Fredrik Backman.
Hanks is also known for his roles in Elvis, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump , Saving Private Ryan, Band of Brothers, Sleepless in Seattle, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and the Toy Story franchise.
This article originally appeared on UPI.com
