Bryan Cranston Adventured Around Albuquerque When He Lost The Breaking Bad Finale Script
It is difficult to imagine "Breaking Bad" without its setting. The quaint suburban neighborhood of the White family's home, the sprawling streets of Albuquerque, the vast and beautiful New Mexico desert that is oddly spooky even in the daytime; all of these worked together to bolster the celebrated series' atmosphere of what RogerEbert.com's Nick Schager called "Stylized Realism." This is a world that veers between the controlled predictability that Walter (Bryan Cranston) tries to impose on his life and death, and the wild dangers exhibited by the tumultuous, neo-western spaces that surround him. It is difficult to imagine any other city being able to provide quite the same moody contrast.
The Wire's Al Brown Dead At 83
Fans of the hit HBO crime drama series "The Wire" are certain to remember Stanislaus Valchek. The commissioner of Baltimore's police force, Valchek is far from perfect. The Commissioner is prone to bursts of anger, and is, at times, willing to put his rank and connection with many of the city's politicians ahead of truly tackling the crime issues found in the city. However, he could also be extremely caring and protective of those on his side. And with the close relationships he shares with such powerful figures as Mayor Tommy Carcetti, it can certainly pay to be on his side. Through this viewpoint, Valchek is more than a one-note good guy or bad guy, but rather plays a more three-dimensional character whose moral compass never leans entirely one way or another. Plus his one-liners never fail.
