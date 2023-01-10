Read full article on original website
‘The Last of Us’ Easter Eggs: Every Reference You Might Have Missed
With any adaptation of a beloved property—whether it be a video game, comic book, or novel—there are going to be fans scouring every frame for each and every little nod back to the source material. There will also be many newcomers to the franchise that are interested in learning more about how the show is paying homage to the original text.When it comes to HBO’s new TV series based on The Last of Us, the hugely popular PlayStation action-adventure games, there are plenty of Easter eggs viewers should look for. And as a self-described The Last of Us expert, I...
TVLine
The Last of Us Premiere Recap: A Fungus Among Us — Plus, Grade It!
Prepare never to look at a piece of mushroom pizza the same way again. HBO’s The Last of Us, based on the very popular video game of the same name, is a survival tale set in a post-apocalyptic America that has been gutted by a sweeping infection. An fungus known as Cordyceps infiltrates humanity, turning the organism’s many victims into zombie-like creatures bent on mindlessly making more of their kind. The outbreak of this pandemic is horrifying, but wait ‘til you see what happens roughly 20 years later. Don’t worry — I’ll be with you as you read on on for the...
How Did ‘The Last of Us’ Outbreak Start? The Fungus That Makes People Attack Each Other Exists in Real Life
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us. HBO’s thrilling new post-apocalyptic series is set 20 years after a global pandemic decimates much of the human population, but this isn’t like any disease we’ve ever seen before. So how did The Last of Us outbreak start? In the first episode that aired on Sunday, January 15, 2023, the show delves deeper into the outbreak’s origins than the Naughty Dog-developed video game on which the series is based. The opening scene shows two epidemiologists speaking on a talk show in 1968, speculating about significant viral threats to human existence. One...
Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to Grey's Anatomy in Emotional ABC Promo
It's the end of an era for Grey's Anatomy. Longtime star Ellen Pompeo will say goodbye to the show that defined her career when Grey's returns from hiatus on Thursday, February 23, ABC confirmed during a presentation at the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour. In the episode, titled...
5 of the Best Animated Shows Based on Video Games You Can Watch Right Now
There’s always been a lot of overlap between the worlds of video games and animated television, and the two mediums continue to operate close to each other — animators are important in video games too, after all. The tie-in show or adaptation isn’t just a novelty, it’s a key part of how audiences have interacted with animated television made both domestically and overseas. It was Pokémon, after all, that helped open the door for more anime to find widespread success in households outside of Japan.
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
Jeopardy! Champs Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider Will Face Off in a New Spinoff
Jeopardy! is on the way at ABC. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Wednesday, ABC announced a new spinoff, Jeopardy! Masters, in which six of the show's highest-ranked contestants of all time will compete for a grand prize (and ultimate bragging rights). Jeopardy! GOAT and current host Ken Jennings will oversee the primetime affair.
The Golden Globes Are Back: Here's Who Will Win in the TV Categories
After a year off of television following a string of scandals that plagued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globe Awards return to NBC on January 10. Traditionally, the Globes have been seen as one of the major precursor awards on the road to the Academy Awards. But they have also set themselves apart from the Oscars by handing out awards for movies and television. The Globes' movie categories, while often unpredictable, at least exist within the greater narrative of movie awards season. Their TV awards, however, are truly enigmatic.
Netflix’s Kaleidoscope Doesn’t Need Its Biggest Gimmick
Fans of forgotten pop music should have a blast watching Kaleidoscope, Netflix’s latest entry in the “stylish crime” genre. Like every other show of its ilk, this one contrasts violence with a charming soundtrack, creating an ironic detachment that assures us the mayhem is all just pretend. And while it does indulge in the cliche of scoring a slow-mo sequence with “Sympathy for the Devil,” it mostly picks deeper cuts. During a savage home break-in, we hear “Let’s Think About Living,” Bob Luman’s jokey plea for singers of the early ’60s to stop singing about death. When a group of robbers goes to work during a hurricane, we naturally hear a tune about rain, but instead of, say, “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” it’s Irma Thomas’ R&B gem “It’s Raining.”
HBO Max's I Hate Suzie Is the Best Show You're Not Watching (Yet)
In recent years, television programs centered on messy millennial British women have dominated our screens. From Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s highly successful Fleabag and Michaela Coel’s riveting I May Destroy You, to Aisling Bea’s delightfully devastating This Way Up and Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck, the trope provides a foundation for complex explorations of womanhood and female desire. These shows and their creators let women be imperfect, self-destructive, and complicated yet relatable humans. One show that fits perfectly into this ever-growing sub-genre of TV is I Hate Suzie, the Sky Atlantic/HBO Max dark comedy created by Billie Piper and Succession writer-producer Lucy Prebble, which returns with a short Christmas special on December 22.
Claire Danes’ Genius Shines Through In the Penultimate Episode of Fleishman Is in Trouble
Claire Danes is not a revelation in Fleishman is in Trouble. She doesn’t use the role of recently divorced theatrical agent Rachel Fleishman to remake herself as a performer. In fact, her work in FX’s sensational limited series, whose penultimate episode airs December 22, draws so obviously on her familiar skill set that even those who haven’t seen it can predict some of its ingredients: a trembling chin that dissolves into a full-faced cry; a tilted head and closed-lip smile; a bark of laughter that mixes mania with joy.
The Best Man: The Final Chapters Is a Beautiful End for a Gen X Classic
Premiering December 22 on Peacock, The Best Man: The Final Chapters does more than revisit a group of beloved characters as they grapple with middle age. This limited series also extends one of Black cinema’s most enduring legacies. Back in 1999, Malcolm Lee was only 29 years old when...
Koala Man Cast: Meet the Voice Actors in Hulu's Adult Animated Comedy
Some of the brightest minds in animation join forces with A-list stars in Hulu’s new comedy series Koala Man. Created by Michael Cusack, who also voices the titular hero, Koala Man follows a middle-aged dad who adopts a new identity and sets out to protect his hometown of Dapto from threats big and small, from supernatural creatures to neighbors who forget trash day.
The Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2023
It’s a new calendar year and that means plenty of new content for us to stream, binge, and catch up on over the next 12 months. There are plenty of shows to choose from in this mad, content-filled world, but what’s actually worth your time?. Fear not, Primetimer's...
1923 is Paramount+'s Most-Watched Premiere Ever
1923 has already broken records for Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel drew an audience of some 7.4 million viewers, surpassing the streamer's previous premiere record by around 80%. The Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-starring Western premiered on Sunday, December 18, becoming the latest successful installment in Sheridan's ever-expanding Yellowstone canon.
In 2022, Ayo Edebiri Owned Insecurity on the Small Screen
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. In the eye of the hurricane that was the kitchen of the Original Beef of Chicagoland, Ayo Edebiri's Sydney was anything but calm. She was, at turns, eager, nervous, perturbed, impatient, and under siege. Equal parts thrilled to get to work with a chef as talented as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and frustrated that the chaos of the kitchen wasn't letting her show her own talent, Sydney was a necessary counterpart to Carmy's tortured familial angst in The Bear. The show doesn't work without the two of them pressing on each other to be better, and given White's rather ferocious capabilities as an actor, Edebiri had quite the task to hold up her end of the bargain.
Mystery Solved: Here’s Who Plays the Reimagined Scooby Gang in Velma
Put the Mystery Machine in the garage and send Scooby-Doo off to doggie day care, because Velma is here with a brand new take on the Scooby gang. The HBO Max animated series is set before there was any gang to speak of, and Scooby-Doo isn't even a consideration. Executive...
How Ariana Grande’s Brand of Pop Became the Perfect Soundtrack for RuPaul’s Drag Race
On January 6, RuPaul’s Drag Race hits the pavement for its 15th season with its largest cast in herstory, a new home on MTV, and special returning guest judge Ariana Grande. As one of the most lip synced artists, behind only Britney Spears and RuPaul herself, Grande is intertwined with the show. Drag Race and Grande became juggernauts of pop culture around the same time, creating a special alchemy of music, drag, and pop stardom. Over the years, Grande’s music has become a fixture in the franchise, providing the soundtrack for some of the series' most memorable moments.
Mayfair Witches Suffers from Proximity to a Better Anne Rice Show
AMC has decided to go all-in on Anne Rice's supernatural legacy, which, in a way, is heartening. In a world of oft-uninspired genre storytelling, Rice's French Quarter-dwelling, lusty, amoral, supernatural characters have always felt uniquely hers. Last year's adaptation of Interview with the Vampire was a thrilling visit to her world, as sexy and dangerous and morally ambiguous a show as the Vampire Chronicles deserved. Now, with Mayfair Witches, the network attempts to build on that success to create what it's calling "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe.” Based on Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy of novels, this new series would ideally help a well-reviewed show like Interview become part of a full-fledged TV franchise. Of course, that puts pressure on it to deliver something equally thrilling, and unfortunately, based on the five episodes that screened for critics, it falls short.
HBO Max's Velma Gets January Release Date
Mindy Kaling's Velma series is coming to HBO Max in January. The streamer announced that the Scooby-Doo spin-off would debut on the platform in the new year as part of its 'What's New in January' list. Created by Kaling, the series features the voices of Glenn Howerton (A.P. Bio, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Sam Richardson (Veep), and Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat) as Fred, Shaggy, and Daphne respectively, with Kaling lending her voice to the titular character.
