Closure of HWY 6 Feeder Roads at US 90

Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR), in coordination with The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), will be closing feeder roads in both directions on HWY 6 at US 90 on Saturday (1/14) and Sunday (1/15). No traffic will be allowed over the railroad tracks. Traffic will be diverted to the HWY 6 overpass bridge over US 90.

UPRR will be doing railroad repair work that is expected to improve the crossing surface and provide a smoother ride over the crossing.

Residents are asked to avoid the area, be mindful of work crews during this time and expect delays. Visit its.sugarlandtx.gov for more information on Sugar Land travel data.