"People's Budget" Would Let Clevelanders Decide How to Spend $5.5 Million

The Superior Midway, the long-delayed, elusive 4.3 miles of protected bike lanes to link Public Square and Midtown, was approved by city council yesterday in their first session of the new year. Council simultaneously approved the Lorain Avenue resurfacing, a 1.8-mile makeover of a growing Ohio City transit connector from West 20th to West 65th. Both projects are estimated to cost some $54 million once said and done, with heavy reliance on federal dollars—three-fourths of the Midway's costs—to greenlight both into existence.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO