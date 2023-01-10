CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are in custody in the Forest County Jail following a large-scale drug investigation. Initially, deputies responded to a hotel for the report of a man and woman fighting during the early morning hours of Jan. 2. While speaking with the suspects one of the deputies observed drugs on the bed in plain view. A search of the hotel room was performed and evidence located included fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

FOREST COUNTY, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO