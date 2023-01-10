Read full article on original website
2 children among injured in Merrill area crash
Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
Marathon County felony mugshot gallery for Jan. 12, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Wisconsin meth trafficker sentenced to 5 years in prison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday after distributing 50 or more grams of meth, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials said undercover police purchased “large quantities” of meth from 27-year-old Kou Yang on two occasions while investigating in August of 2021.
Estimated $40k in drugs seized in central Wisconsin, authorities battling ‘recent spike’ in overdoses
(WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was taken into custody after trying to flee and officers found an estimated $40,000 in different kinds of drugs. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest and seizure of multiple drugs. On January 6, the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF) and deputies from Marathon County pulled a vehicle over on I-39.
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are in custody in the Forest County Jail following a large-scale drug investigation. Initially, deputies responded to a hotel for the report of a man and woman fighting during the early morning hours of Jan. 2. While speaking with the suspects one of the deputies observed drugs on the bed in plain view. A search of the hotel room was performed and evidence located included fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County
Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
4 arrested after woman dropped off at hospital states she was held captive in northern Wisconsin
PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in northern Wisconsin arrested four people on false imprisonment charges after a woman was dropped off at a hospital stating that she was held captive. A Facebook post by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office states that a woman was dropped off at...
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
Updated: Sheriff's office finds man they were looking for
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance locating Cody KamrathPhoto byOneida County Sheriff's Office. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance with locating Cody Kamrath.
One arrested on drug charges in Marathon Co.
WESTON (WJFW) - One person was arrested on drug charges last week in Marathon Co. Jacob L. Gould, 33, was arrested by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF) and the Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 6. On Friday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office tried to stop Gould with...
Multiple semi crashes reported on I-39 south of Wausau
Traffic is backed up, reduced to a single lane on northbound I-39 Tuesday morning after multiple crashes were reported involving semis and passenger vehicles. There’s no word yet on injuries. Weather reports indicate difficult road conditions Tuesday morning with fog and ice on some roadways. The initial call came...
