Read full article on original website
Ryan Michael
5d ago
call it distracted driving instead of what it really is. it's a dangerous design for traffic and has been for year's. instead they call it distracted driving and make it the drivers fault
Reply
4
Related
Ohio State Highway Patrol: 1 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle Stark County crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that killed a 23-year-old man and injured a 25-year-old man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
Driver arrested for OVI after crashing into Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a 59-year-old woman struck a Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser on Friday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Terrington Drive at Kenton Lane on Friday, Jan. 13, at around 9:20 p.m. Cathy Pfeiler of Brunswick...
6 cars, including ODOT plow truck, involved in crash on I-77 South
CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Six vehicles, including an Ohio Department of Transportation plow truck, were involved in an accident on I-77 South on Friday. According to the Cuyahoga Heights Police Department, units were dispatched to I-77 southbound between Grant Ave. and State Route 21 to a report of a multi-unit motor vehicle accident, one of which was an ODOT plow truck. Upon arriving, officers found the ODOT plow truck straddling atop the concrete center wall.
Snowplow, 5 other vehicles crash due to slick roads
Cuyahoga Heights police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that included an Ohio Department of Transportation plow truck.
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
Crash closures clear on I-77 North / South in Cuyahoga county
CLEVELAND — Drivers on I-77 in Cuyahoga County experienced various traffic delays Friday morning due to crash closures in the area. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the following crash closures have been cleared despite slow traffic conditions:. I-77 North was closed just past I-480 I-77 South was closed near...
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Canton Township.
daltonkidronnews.com
Rules of the road: New Ohio traffic laws aim to reduce crashes
A new law went into effect at the end of August requiring a flashing yellow light on the upper most rear or tops of animal-drawn vehicles to further alert motorists of their presence. With eyes glued to the curvy narrow country road ahead and fingers curled tightly around the steering...
Medina County family displaced by house fire
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A family of four has been displaced from their Medina County home after a fire broke out on Sunday morning. Brunswick Hills Fire Rescue says the fire broke out at around 5:20 a.m. at a home on Substation Road. Upon arriving at the scene, there was...
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
Sheriff’s office searching for 14-year-old Stark County girl
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a young missing teen.
Road reopens following semi rollover on 422
A semi rollover has caused a portion of State Route 422 in Geauga County to close Thursday morning.
City of Cleveland launches snowplow map to track progress of plows
CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland has given the public access to its snowplow map, which provides progress updates during winter weather events. 3News has learned that the city has around 60 snowplows shown by the tracking software. "They'll start showing up on the tracker as they start actively...
There’s ‘snizzle’ outside? Here’s what that means
FOX 8 meteorologists are reporting some "snizzle" coming down in Northeast Ohio Friday evening.
Cleveland man missing from care facility found: update
The Parma Police Department for Cuyahoga County has issued a missing adult alert for a Cleveland man.
Parma City School District board member arrested on felony forgery charges
PARMA, Ohio — A member of the Parma City School District Board of Education has been arrested on felony forgery charges. According to a Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts docket, Amanda Karpus was arrested and charged with forgery; forging identification cards. According to Ohio's revised code, a forgery charge is anywhere between a fifth-degree and a second-degree felony depending on the value of the property or services or the loss to the victim.
Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol
A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more.
wyso.org
Confused about Ohio's new concealed carry law? The Summit County Sheriff is providing some clarity
Workshops on Ohio’s new concealed carry law and gun safety are being offered in Summit County this week. The goal of the three sessions is to educate the public on their rights and to promote safety. Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer explained Ohio’s concealed carry law at a...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 8