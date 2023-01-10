ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 28

Del Stamper
3d ago

A great deal of people are abusing this emotional support pet privilege. It’s seems like everyone and their brother needed to support pet. It’s getting totally ridiculous. And what sticks in my crawl is when they’re bringing them into restaurants where people eat. They shed their hair everywhere and it’s just unsanitary. And to bring a snake on an airplane is just plain reckless. Most people are afraid of those reptiles. And being cooped up on board with one is not an ideal weight of travel. They could have driven themselves to their destination.

Reply
6
Na Na
3d ago

I would ban her from owning animals. you do not put a snake in a suitcase or any other animal like that. why didn't she just put it in a dog carrier and pay the cost that is to travel with a dog or a cat

Reply
6
Sheila Luce
3d ago

This lady should be banned from flying for quite awhile. Until this sort of thing is taken seriously with consequences it will continue to happen just like all the bad behavior that is happening.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

PHOTO: Florida Woman Caught with 4-Foot Snake in Suitcase at Tampa Airport

Last month a Florida woman attempted to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor onto her flight out of Tampa International Airport. When TSA agents noticed the snake slithering around inside her bag as it went through the x-ray machine, the woman told them it was her "emotional support" animal named Bartholomew.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Tampa Pet Groomer Turns Dogs Into Exotic Animals

Groomer Darling Elliot is making a name for herself in the Tampa Bay area by turning regular dogs into pieces of artwork. She treats her clients’ pets like canvases, creating hand-painted artwork and transforms them into exotic animals, cartoon characters and more. Darling Elliott and her daughter work together...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy