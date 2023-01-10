A great deal of people are abusing this emotional support pet privilege. It’s seems like everyone and their brother needed to support pet. It’s getting totally ridiculous. And what sticks in my crawl is when they’re bringing them into restaurants where people eat. They shed their hair everywhere and it’s just unsanitary. And to bring a snake on an airplane is just plain reckless. Most people are afraid of those reptiles. And being cooped up on board with one is not an ideal weight of travel. They could have driven themselves to their destination.
I would ban her from owning animals. you do not put a snake in a suitcase or any other animal like that. why didn't she just put it in a dog carrier and pay the cost that is to travel with a dog or a cat
This lady should be banned from flying for quite awhile. Until this sort of thing is taken seriously with consequences it will continue to happen just like all the bad behavior that is happening.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
